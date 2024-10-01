Pfizer's Total Interest In Haleon To Reduce From Approx. 22.6% To Approx. 15.0%

(RTTNews) - Pfizer said, further to the Launch Announcement on 30 September 2024, it has sold 640 million ordinary shares in Haleon plc, at a price of 380 pence per share, raising gross sale proceeds of approximately 2.43 billion pounds. Settlement is expected to occur on 3 October 2024. Pfizer will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. No shares are being sold or issued by Haleon.

In addition to the offering, Haleon has agreed to carry out an off-market purchase of approximately 60.5 million shares from Pfizer for aggregate consideration of approximately 230 million pounds. The purchase price per share to be paid by Haleon in the buyback is 380 pence per share. Settlement is expected to occur on 3 October 2024.

Pfizer will receive gross proceeds of approximately 2.66 billion pounds in aggregate from the offering and the share buyback. As a result of the offering and the share buyback, Pfizer will have sold a total of approximately 701 million shares in Haleon. Pfizer's total interest in Haleon will reduce from approximately 22.6% to approximately 15.0% of Haleon's issued share capital.

Brian McNamara, CEO of Haleon, said: "Our purchase of shares from Pfizer will successfully deliver on our commitment to return 500 million pounds to shareholders through share buybacks this year."