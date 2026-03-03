Plug Power Aktie
WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020
|
03.03.2026 13:39:02
Plug Power CEO Jose Luis Crespo Begins Tenure
(RTTNews) - Plug Power Inc.(PLUG) said on Tuesday that Jose Luis Crespo has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer on March 2.
Crespo has succeeded CEO Andy Marsh, who has transitioned to the role of Chairman of Plug's Board, consistent with the leadership transition plan announced last year.
Crespo brings over 12 years of leadership experience at Plug, most recently as President and Chief Revenue Officer.
Looking ahead, as announced earlier, the company aims to achieve positive EBITDAS by the end of 2026, positive operating income by the end of 2027, and full profitability by the end of 2028.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Plug Power Inc.
|
02.03.26
|Ausblick: Plug Power öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.01.26
|Plug Power-Aktie im Blick: Walmart-Einigung lässt Anleger jubeln (finanzen.at)
|
18.12.25
|Plug Power-Aktie gefragt: Grünes Wasserstoffprojekt in Namibia und CEO-Wechsel stimmen Anleger hoffnungsvoll (finanzen.at)
|
02.12.25
|Plug Power-Aktie wieder im Plus: NASA-Deal als Rückenwind für Wasserstoffbranche (finanzen.at)
|
21.11.25
|Plug Power-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Erhöhung des Aktienbestands beantragt (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.25
|Anhaltende Skepsis: Plug Power-Aktie schließt erneut mit Verlusten (finanzen.net)
|
19.11.25