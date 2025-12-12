PolyPeptide Aktie

PolyPeptide für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CNHV / ISIN: CH1110760852

12.12.2025 07:00:03

PolyPeptide and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions Form Strategic Alliance to Meet Growing Demand for Peptide Supply in Metabolic Therapies

PolyPeptide Group / Key word(s): Alliance
PolyPeptide and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions Form Strategic Alliance to Meet Growing Demand for Peptide Supply in Metabolic Therapies

12.12.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media release

PolyPeptide and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions Form Strategic Alliance to Meet Growing Demand for Peptide Supply in Metabolic Therapies

Baar, 12 December 2025 – PolyPeptide Group AG (SIX: PPGN), a global CDMO for peptide-based APIs, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions Limited (LMS) have formed a strategic alliance to enhance supply chain resilience, improve operational efficiency, and support the long-term growth of both organizations.

Through this alliance, PolyPeptide will broaden its sourcing options for key materials, establishing a more robust and flexible supply chain for peptide manufacturing. The agreement sets a framework for long-term cooperation, including integrated procurement and supply planning for select raw materials. Both companies are committed to maintaining high standards of quality, reliability, and compliance.

“Reliability is a competitive advantage in our industry. Working with Lupin Manufacturing Solutions gives us the flexibility and supply chain depth needed to support growing customer demand, including metabolics demand,” said Dr. Stéphane Varray, Chief Commercial Officer, PolyPeptide. “When you’re enabling life-changing therapies, your supply chain must operate as a true strategic capability.”

Dr. Abdelaziz Toumi, Chief Executive Officer, Lupin Manufacturing Solutions, said, “We are delighted to announce our strategic alliance with PolyPeptide. As peptide-based therapies continue to transform the treatment landscape for metabolic and other chronic conditions, LMS is committed to ensuring reliable access to specialised materials that support large-scale commercial production. This underscores our mission to establish secure, agile, and future-ready supply pathways for innovators worldwide.”

 

 

Contact

PolyPeptide Group AG      
Corporate Communications  
Lauren Starr     
mediateam@polypeptide.com    
T: +41 43 502 0580    

PolyPeptide Group AG
Investor Relations
Tim Brandl 
investorrelations@polypeptide.com 
T: +41 43 502 0580 
 

About PolyPeptide

PolyPeptide Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries ("PolyPeptide") is a specialized Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for peptide based active pharmaceutical ingredients. By supporting its customers mainly in pharma and biotech, it contributes to the health of millions of patients across the world. PolyPeptide serves a fast-growing market, offering products and services from pre-pre-clinical to commercial stages. Its broad portfolio reflects the opportunities in drug therapies across areas and with significant exposure to metabolic diseases, including GLP-1. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today runs a global network of six GMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. PolyPeptide's shares (SIX: PPGN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit polypeptide.com.

@PolyPeptide -- follow us on LinkedIn

 

About Lupin Manufacturing Solutions Limited (LMS)

Lupin Manufacturing Solutions Limited, a 100% subsidiary of Lupin Limited, is a leading manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering standalone & integrated solutions across drug substances, complex chemistry, drug product, and advanced modalities, including ADCs and peptides. Leveraging Lupin’s legacy of scientific rigor and regulatory expertise, LMS supports biopharma innovators from early development to commercial scale. With state-of-the-art facilities, a client-first approach, and a team of 250+ scientists, LMS accelerates the path to market for transformative therapies.

For more details, visit https://www.lupin.com/LMS/  or email at lmsinfo@lupin.com

 

Disclaimer

This media release has been prepared by PolyPeptide Group AG and contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this release. PolyPeptide Group AG is providing the information in this release as of this date and, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional features:

File: 20251212_PolyPeptide_Media release_Lupin_StrategicAlliance

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PolyPeptide Group
Neuhofstrasse 24
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41435020580
E-mail: mediateam@polypeptide.com
Internet: www.polypeptide.com
ISIN: CH1110760852
Valor: 111076085
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2244290

 
End of News EQS News Service

2244290  12.12.2025 CET/CEST

