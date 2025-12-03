Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.12.2025 18:04:25

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

03-Dec-2025 / 17:04 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

3 December 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

3 December 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

59,976

Highest price paid per share:

125.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

122.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

123.4701p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,607,673 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,133,903 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,133,903 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

123.4701p

59,976

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

621

123.00

08:04:36

00364092966TRLO1

XLON

617

123.00

08:33:00

00364116910TRLO1

XLON

568

122.60

09:43:57

00364167188TRLO1

XLON

73

122.60

09:43:57

00364167189TRLO1

XLON

641

123.00

09:43:57

00364167190TRLO1

XLON

62

123.00

09:43:57

00364167195TRLO1

XLON

629

123.00

09:44:00

00364167232TRLO1

XLON

606

123.00

09:55:32

00364174060TRLO1

XLON

606

123.00

09:55:35

00364174087TRLO1

XLON

628

123.00

09:55:35

00364174093TRLO1

XLON

642

123.00

09:55:36

00364174097TRLO1

XLON

612

123.00

09:55:43

00364174143TRLO1

XLON

596

123.20

09:58:01

00364175050TRLO1

XLON

169

123.20

09:58:01

00364175051TRLO1

XLON

645

123.20

10:44:18

00364177691TRLO1

XLON

310

123.20

10:56:54

00364178232TRLO1

XLON

610

123.60

11:16:49

00364178996TRLO1

XLON

641

123.20

12:14:26

00364181126TRLO1

XLON

634

123.00

12:20:06

00364181297TRLO1

XLON

647

123.00

12:20:07

00364181300TRLO1

XLON

647

123.00

12:20:08

00364181308TRLO1

XLON

457

123.80

13:20:47

00364183458TRLO1

XLON

116

123.80

13:20:47

00364183459TRLO1

XLON

646

123.80

13:20:48

00364183460TRLO1

XLON

640

123.60

13:20:48

00364183461TRLO1

XLON

615

123.00

13:52:20

00364184486TRLO1

XLON

542

123.00

13:52:21

00364184493TRLO1

XLON

107

123.00

13:52:21

00364184494TRLO1

XLON

398

123.20

13:52:21

00364184495TRLO1

XLON

609

123.20

13:52:21

00364184496TRLO1

XLON

302

123.20

13:52:21

00364184497TRLO1

XLON

79

123.20

13:52:22

00364184498TRLO1

XLON

405

123.60

13:52:28

00364184500TRLO1

XLON

650

123.20

13:52:32

00364184508TRLO1

XLON

335

123.80

14:03:18

00364184999TRLO1

XLON

169

123.80

14:03:18

00364185000TRLO1

XLON

640

123.00

14:03:18

00364185001TRLO1

XLON

434

123.40

14:03:19

00364185004TRLO1

XLON

695

123.40

14:05:38

00364185113TRLO1

XLON

240

123.40

14:05:57

00364185129TRLO1

XLON

610

123.40

14:07:42

00364185221TRLO1

XLON

395

123.60

14:09:22

00364185329TRLO1

XLON

228

123.60

14:09:22

00364185330TRLO1

XLON

618

123.00

14:19:47

00364185910TRLO1

XLON

648

122.80

14:19:49

00364185919TRLO1

XLON

417

123.00

14:19:51

00364185925TRLO1

XLON

610

123.00

14:19:51

00364185926TRLO1

XLON

610

123.00

14:19:51

00364185927TRLO1

XLON

610

123.00

14:19:51

00364185928TRLO1

XLON

2541

123.00

14:19:51

00364185933TRLO1

XLON

610

123.00

14:19:51

00364185934TRLO1

XLON

1660

123.00

14:19:52

00364185937TRLO1

XLON

246

123.00

14:19:52

00364185938TRLO1

XLON

610

123.00

14:19:52

00364185939TRLO1

XLON

610

123.00

14:20:10

00364185949TRLO1

XLON

615

122.60

14:20:10

00364185950TRLO1

XLON

131

122.80

14:29:55

00364186312TRLO1

XLON

100

122.80

14:31:14

00364186418TRLO1

XLON

591

123.00

14:38:01

00364186987TRLO1

XLON

146

123.60

14:40:47

00364187178TRLO1

XLON

200

123.60

14:40:47

00364187179TRLO1

XLON

162

123.40

14:40:47

00364187180TRLO1

XLON

185

123.20

14:42:29

00364187266TRLO1

XLON

651

123.20

14:58:32

00364188019TRLO1

XLON

614

123.20

14:58:32

00364188020TRLO1

XLON

642

123.20

14:58:33

00364188021TRLO1

XLON

70

124.00

15:19:42

00364188828TRLO1

XLON

1306

123.80

15:22:42

00364188969TRLO1

XLON

1256

123.60

15:22:44

00364188970TRLO1

XLON

1210

123.60

15:22:50

00364188975TRLO1

XLON

637

123.80

15:24:37

00364189053TRLO1

XLON

637

123.80

15:24:37

00364189054TRLO1

XLON

5000

123.80

15:24:38

00364189056TRLO1

XLON

5000

123.80

15:24:38

00364189057TRLO1

XLON

3354

124.00

15:25:54

00364189177TRLO1

XLON

1205

123.80

15:25:54

00364189180TRLO1

XLON

137

124.00

15:26:01

00364189182TRLO1

XLON

264

124.00

15:26:01

00364189183TRLO1

XLON

579

124.40

15:26:19

00364189194TRLO1

XLON

144

124.80

15:28:07

00364189413TRLO1

XLON

171

124.80

15:28:07

00364189414TRLO1

XLON

203

125.00

15:28:29

00364189437TRLO1

XLON

603

125.00

15:28:29

00364189438TRLO1

XLON

633

124.60

15:28:29

00364189439TRLO1

XLON

652

124.20

15:40:41

00364190316TRLO1

XLON

653

124.20

15:40:41

00364190317TRLO1

XLON

654

124.00

15:48:15

00364190898TRLO1

XLON

654

124.00

15:48:15

00364190899TRLO1

XLON

261

123.80

15:49:12

00364190976TRLO1

XLON

152

124.00

16:01:36

00364191672TRLO1

XLON

198

124.00

16:19:39

00364193064TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 410258
EQS News ID: 2240022

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten