POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

20 February 2026

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase: 20 February 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 46,363 Highest price paid per share: 154.80p Lowest price paid per share: 151.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 153.2074p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,051,436 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,690,140 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,690,140 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 153.2074p 46,363

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 496 151.00 08:15:58 00378144509TRLO1 XLON 510 151.00 08:15:58 00378144510TRLO1 XLON 510 152.00 08:23:53 00378146475TRLO1 XLON 147 152.00 08:40:59 00378150613TRLO1 XLON 261 152.00 08:40:59 00378150614TRLO1 XLON 116 152.00 08:40:59 00378150615TRLO1 XLON 1 152.00 08:46:27 00378152259TRLO1 XLON 126 153.00 09:01:50 00378156746TRLO1 XLON 1425 153.00 09:01:50 00378156747TRLO1 XLON 906 154.20 09:05:22 00378157399TRLO1 XLON 516 154.60 09:09:55 00378159498TRLO1 XLON 491 154.60 09:09:55 00378159499TRLO1 XLON 397 154.80 09:18:41 00378161538TRLO1 XLON 94 154.80 09:18:41 00378161539TRLO1 XLON 510 154.00 09:20:40 00378162093TRLO1 XLON 486 153.60 09:22:27 00378162584TRLO1 XLON 505 153.40 09:22:27 00378162585TRLO1 XLON 237 153.20 09:22:47 00378162679TRLO1 XLON 508 153.60 10:50:18 00378178897TRLO1 XLON 493 153.40 10:50:21 00378178902TRLO1 XLON 518 153.20 11:01:45 00378179319TRLO1 XLON 295 153.20 11:01:45 00378179320TRLO1 XLON 189 153.20 11:01:45 00378179321TRLO1 XLON 222 153.20 11:01:45 00378179322TRLO1 XLON 73 153.20 11:02:15 00378179333TRLO1 XLON 411 153.20 11:02:15 00378179334TRLO1 XLON 298 154.20 12:18:03 00378181282TRLO1 XLON 733 154.40 12:19:00 00378181412TRLO1 XLON 274 154.60 12:24:05 00378181682TRLO1 XLON 8 154.60 12:24:05 00378181683TRLO1 XLON 494 154.60 12:24:05 00378181684TRLO1 XLON 516 154.00 12:44:27 00378182333TRLO1 XLON 515 154.00 12:44:27 00378182334TRLO1 XLON 219 154.40 12:58:41 00378182763TRLO1 XLON 400 154.40 12:58:41 00378182764TRLO1 XLON 52 154.00 12:58:56 00378182772TRLO1 XLON 456 154.00 13:03:03 00378182872TRLO1 XLON 52 154.00 13:03:03 00378182873TRLO1 XLON 494 153.80 13:03:03 00378182874TRLO1 XLON 495 153.80 13:03:07 00378182876TRLO1 XLON 523 153.40 13:03:28 00378182885TRLO1 XLON 516 153.20 13:03:41 00378182886TRLO1 XLON 3000 153.40 13:03:41 00378182887TRLO1 XLON 133 153.40 13:03:41 00378182888TRLO1 XLON 298 153.40 13:03:41 00378182889TRLO1 XLON 2721 153.40 13:03:41 00378182890TRLO1 XLON 516 153.00 13:03:57 00378182901TRLO1 XLON 326 153.60 13:16:59 00378183212TRLO1 XLON 288 153.60 13:16:59 00378183213TRLO1 XLON 493 153.20 13:32:32 00378183636TRLO1 XLON 506 153.20 13:32:34 00378183637TRLO1 XLON 500 153.00 13:35:08 00378183723TRLO1 XLON 504 153.00 13:37:34 00378183820TRLO1 XLON 516 152.80 13:40:02 00378183973TRLO1 XLON 534 153.00 13:49:35 00378184178TRLO1 XLON 519 152.60 14:29:34 00378185601TRLO1 XLON 509 152.40 14:29:36 00378185602TRLO1 XLON 980 152.60 14:30:33 00378185783TRLO1 XLON 493 152.60 14:30:33 00378185784TRLO1 XLON 362 152.60 14:30:33 00378185785TRLO1 XLON 93 152.40 14:30:44 00378185808TRLO1 XLON 494 152.80 14:40:35 00378186459TRLO1 XLON 516 152.60 14:42:08 00378186571TRLO1 XLON 489 152.20 14:42:14 00378186580TRLO1 XLON 495 152.00 14:50:24 00378187087TRLO1 XLON 516 153.60 15:03:45 00378188299TRLO1 XLON 501 153.40 15:05:28 00378188431TRLO1 XLON 498 153.00 15:06:48 00378188559TRLO1 XLON 487 153.60 15:08:49 00378188700TRLO1 XLON 133 153.60 15:08:49 00378188701TRLO1 XLON 485 153.40 15:08:49 00378188702TRLO1 XLON 386 153.20 15:09:51 00378188773TRLO1 XLON 56 153.60 15:10:02 00378188785TRLO1 XLON 297 153.60 15:10:02 00378188786TRLO1 XLON 496 153.20 15:10:34 00378188813TRLO1 XLON 80 153.40 15:10:38 00378188819TRLO1 XLON 496 153.00 15:11:56 00378188939TRLO1 XLON 510 153.00 15:12:45 00378189002TRLO1 XLON 104 153.40 15:12:53 00378189008TRLO1 XLON 491 153.00 15:14:00 00378189138TRLO1 XLON 105 153.40 15:15:19 00378189209TRLO1 XLON 139 153.00 15:20:41 00378189763TRLO1 XLON 860 154.00 16:02:07 00378191939TRLO1 XLON 497 153.20 16:02:08 00378191940TRLO1 XLON 27 153.60 16:02:08 00378191941TRLO1 XLON 32 153.60 16:02:08 00378191942TRLO1 XLON 448 153.60 16:02:08 00378191943TRLO1 XLON 508 153.00 16:02:48 00378191969TRLO1 XLON 39 153.00 16:02:48 00378191971TRLO1 XLON 515 152.80 16:05:25 00378192133TRLO1 XLON 512 152.60 16:07:59 00378192344TRLO1 XLON 440 152.60 16:08:08 00378192366TRLO1 XLON 507 152.80 16:08:09 00378192367TRLO1 XLON 1128 153.00 16:08:09 00378192368TRLO1 XLON 303 153.00 16:08:09 00378192369TRLO1 XLON 507 152.80 16:08:11 00378192378TRLO1 XLON 203 152.40 16:11:00 00378192630TRLO1 XLON 277 152.40 16:11:00 00378192631TRLO1 XLON 480 152.40 16:15:02 00378192885TRLO1 XLON 149 152.40 16:15:03 00378192886TRLO1 XLON 197 152.40 16:15:03 00378192887TRLO1 XLON 43 152.40 16:15:03 00378192888TRLO1 XLON 71 152.40 16:15:03 00378192889TRLO1 XLON 361 152.40 16:15:03 00378192890TRLO1 XLON 482 152.20 16:15:03 00378192891TRLO1 XLON 149 152.40 16:15:03 00378192892TRLO1 XLON 75 152.40 16:15:03 00378192893TRLO1 XLON

