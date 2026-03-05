Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

05.03.2026 18:48:25

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
05-March-2026 / 17:48 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

5 March 2026

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

5 March 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

65,000

Highest price paid per share:

151.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

137.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

141.3337p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,538,277 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,203,299 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,203,299 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

141.3337p

65,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

571

151.00

08:01:54

00380181537TRLO1

XLON

541

145.80

08:11:10

00380188934TRLO1

XLON

453

143.00

08:31:38

00380204614TRLO1

XLON

96

143.00

08:31:38

00380204615TRLO1

XLON

572

141.60

08:32:34

00380205275TRLO1

XLON

537

139.60

08:49:33

00380216841TRLO1

XLON

536

138.20

08:49:39

00380216900TRLO1

XLON

532

138.20

08:49:41

00380216934TRLO1

XLON

563

139.80

09:00:01

00380225951TRLO1

XLON

550

138.20

09:01:33

00380227881TRLO1

XLON

530

138.00

09:01:33

00380227884TRLO1

XLON

530

138.00

09:01:33

00380227885TRLO1

XLON

560

137.20

09:07:30

00380235082TRLO1

XLON

522

140.00

09:32:26

00380268959TRLO1

XLON

557

139.20

09:32:37

00380269066TRLO1

XLON

527

141.00

09:37:56

00380273117TRLO1

XLON

571

140.60

09:40:10

00380274769TRLO1

XLON

556

139.20

09:43:03

00380277010TRLO1

XLON

556

139.40

09:43:03

00380277011TRLO1

XLON

540

139.00

09:52:55

00380284780TRLO1

XLON

529

140.40

09:54:50

00380286238TRLO1

XLON

572

139.60

09:57:29

00380287934TRLO1

XLON

572

139.00

09:57:44

00380288250TRLO1

XLON

537

139.60

09:58:16

00380288554TRLO1

XLON

554

144.80

10:34:34

00380290952TRLO1

XLON

525

145.00

10:39:27

00380291099TRLO1

XLON

541

144.40

11:00:52

00380292063TRLO1

XLON

541

144.00

11:00:52

00380292064TRLO1

XLON

538

146.60

11:13:41

00380292492TRLO1

XLON

563

147.00

11:14:17

00380292509TRLO1

XLON

1125

147.00

11:14:17

00380292510TRLO1

XLON

1125

147.20

11:14:17

00380292511TRLO1

XLON

535

143.60

11:38:08

00380293342TRLO1

XLON

566

142.20

11:48:21

00380293598TRLO1

XLON

535

141.60

12:26:00

00380294436TRLO1

XLON

523

140.60

12:32:35

00380294594TRLO1

XLON

523

140.20

12:44:00

00380294993TRLO1

XLON

724

140.00

12:44:00

00380294994TRLO1

XLON

384

140.00

12:44:00

00380294995TRLO1

XLON

555

140.00

12:44:09

00380295012TRLO1

XLON

555

140.20

12:48:30

00380295138TRLO1

XLON

558

140.60

12:56:54

00380295369TRLO1

XLON

534

139.40

13:19:00

00380295834TRLO1

XLON

378

140.00

13:28:53

00380296007TRLO1

XLON

188

140.00

13:28:53

00380296008TRLO1

XLON

557

140.00

13:30:30

00380296057TRLO1

XLON

1072

140.20

13:38:04

00380296254TRLO1

XLON

530

140.80

13:49:05

00380296655TRLO1

XLON

530

140.60

13:59:50

00380296995TRLO1

XLON

72

141.40

14:16:13

00380297644TRLO1

XLON

546

141.00

14:26:03

00380298077TRLO1

XLON

553

140.80

14:27:10

00380298135TRLO1

XLON

48

140.80

14:27:12

00380298138TRLO1

XLON

4

140.80

14:27:14

00380298140TRLO1

XLON

542

140.60

14:27:15

00380298142TRLO1

XLON

559

141.80

14:48:38

00380300073TRLO1

XLON

534

141.80

14:49:08

00380300095TRLO1

XLON

535

141.00

14:54:30

00380300298TRLO1

XLON

455

141.40

14:58:52

00380300498TRLO1

XLON

558

141.60

15:11:15

00380301445TRLO1

XLON

19507

141.30

15:12:32

00380301545TRLO1

XLON

534

141.00

15:23:34

00380302603TRLO1

XLON

539

141.00

15:24:52

00380302857TRLO1

XLON

4538

141.00

15:24:52

00380302858TRLO1

XLON

238

141.00

15:24:52

00380302859TRLO1

XLON

530

140.80

15:25:03

00380302873TRLO1

XLON

2151

141.00

15:25:03

00380302874TRLO1

XLON

1396

141.00

15:25:03

00380302875TRLO1

XLON

201

140.80

15:34:28

00380303592TRLO1

XLON

351

140.80

15:34:28

00380303593TRLO1

XLON

286

141.40

15:36:27

00380303716TRLO1

XLON

524

141.20

15:36:30

00380303726TRLO1

XLON

543

141.40

15:49:10

00380304279TRLO1

XLON

559

141.60

15:53:54

00380304526TRLO1

XLON

401

141.80

16:00:37

00380304950TRLO1

XLON

562

140.00

16:14:04

00380305784TRLO1

XLON

43

140.00

16:16:27

00380306017TRLO1

XLON

322

140.00

16:16:27

00380306018TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 420145
EQS News ID: 2286768

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
