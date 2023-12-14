Power Integrations Earns Great Place to Work Certification for Second Consecutive Year

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced that it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for a second consecutive year. In a recent anonymous survey, 85 percent of employees said that Power Integrations is a great place to work—28 points higher than the average U.S. company. Additionally, 91 percent reported feeling that they make a difference at the company, while 86 percent said they would strongly endorse the company to friends and family as a great place to work.

Stated Balu Balakrishnan, chairman and CEO of Power Integrations: "We are proud to be recognized once again with Great Place To Work Certification. As an innovation-driven company, our success depends on developing a talented, stable workforce and a culture that promotes creativity and risk-taking. While we will always strive to improve, it is gratifying to learn that so many of our employees are happy and proud to be part of Power Integrations.”

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Power Integrations stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

