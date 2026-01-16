CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
|
16.01.2026 15:23:00
Prediction: CoreWeave Stock Will at Least Double in 2026
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) stock went on a roller-coaster ride in 2025, rising as much as 367% following its initial public offering (IPO) in March last year before losing its wheels dramatically after hitting a 52-week high in June. The stock has lost 51% of its value from its 52-week high.Despite the dropoff, CoreWeave stock is still up 125% since its IPO less than a year ago. And I wouldn't be surprised if the stock regained its mojo in 2026 and doubled in value by the end of the year. Let's see why that may be the case.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!