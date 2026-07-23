Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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23.07.2026 05:33:32
Prediction: Meta Platforms Will Soar on July 29 When It Makes This Announcement
Buzz is building around a new cloud computing business from Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and it looks like the stars are aligning for it to make the announcement on July 29 when it reports second-quarter earnings.The Facebook-parent has yet to make a formal acknowledgment about adding cloud infrastructure operations, but CEO Mark Zuckerberg indicated it was a strong possibility earlier this year when he said a cloud business is "definitely on the table."A few weeks ago, Bloomberg said that the company is building out a cloud computing business, and just a few days ago, The New York Times said the company was in talks to lease computing power to Anthropic in a deal that could be valued at $10 billion over the next two years. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
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20.07.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Meta auf 'Buy' - Ziel 825 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
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17.07.26
|Meta and Anthropic in talks for up to $10bn data centre deal (Financial Times)
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17.07.26
|S&P 500-Titel Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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15.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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14.07.26
|Apple, Amazon, Meta, SK Hynix, Mercedes - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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14.07.26
|Apple, Amazon, Meta, SK Hynix, Mercedes - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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13.07.26
|Meta-Aktie: KI-Rechenzentrum in Louisiana wächst auf 50 Milliarden Dollar (finanzen.at)
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10.07.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Letztendlich Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)