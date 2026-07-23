Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

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23.07.2026 05:33:32

Prediction: Meta Platforms Will Soar on July 29 When It Makes This Announcement

Buzz is building around a new cloud computing business from Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and it looks like the stars are aligning for it to make the announcement on July 29 when it reports second-quarter earnings.The Facebook-parent has yet to make a formal acknowledgment about adding cloud infrastructure operations, but CEO Mark Zuckerberg indicated it was a strong possibility earlier this year when he said a cloud business is "definitely on the table."A few weeks ago, Bloomberg said that the company is building out a cloud computing business, and just a few days ago, The New York Times said the company was in talks to lease computing power to Anthropic in a deal that could be valued at $10 billion over the next two years. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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