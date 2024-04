PSP Swiss Property AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Press release



04-Apr-2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Annual General Meeting of PSP Swiss Property Ltd approves all proposals. Today, the Annual General Meeting of PSP Swiss Property Ltd took place at the Theater Casino Zug in Zug. In total, 32’028’188 shares respectively 69.83% of the share capital were represented. All proposals of the Board of Directors were approved. Among others, the resolutions include: Dividend payment of CHF 3.85 gross per share for the 2023 business year. The cash payment is on 10 April 2024 (payment date), ex-date on 8 April 2024.

for the 2023 business year. The cash payment is on 10 April 2024 (payment date), ex-date on 8 April 2024. Acceptance of the compensation report and approval of the maximum total amounts of compensations for the Board of Directors and the Executive Board.

Re-elections of Luciano Gabriel as member and Chairman of the Board of Directors, of the previous four members of the Board of Directors, Henrik Saxborn, Mark Abramson, Corinne Denzler and Adrian Dudle as well as the election of Katharina Lichtner (each for a one-year term of office).

Re-elections of the three previous members of the Compensation Committee, Henrik Saxborn, Corinne Denzler and Adrian Dudle (each one-year term of office).

Re-election of Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, as statutory auditors for the 2024 business year, and Proxy Voting Services GmbH, Zurich, as Independent Shareholder Representative for a term of office of one year. The Board of Directors is constituted as follows: Mr Henrik Saxborn is Vice Chairman. The Compensation Committee and Nomination Committee consist of Mr Henrik Saxborn (Chair), Ms Corinne Denzler and Mr Adrian Dudle, the Audit Committee consists of Mr Adrian Dudle (Chair), Mr Mark Abramson and Ms Katharina Lichtner. Further information

Giacomo Balzarini, CEO · Phone +41 (0)44 625 59 59 · Mobile +41 (0)79 207 32 40

Vasco Cecchini, CCO & Head IR · Phone +41 (0)44 625 57 23 · Mobile +41 (0)79 650 84 32 Agenda

Publication Q1 2024 · 7 May 2024

Publication H1 2024 · 20 August 2024

Publication Q1–Q3 2024 · 12 November 2024

Publication FY 2024 · 25 February 2025

Annual General Meeting 2025 · 3 April 2025 PSP Swiss Property - leading Swiss real estate company

PSP Swiss Property owns a real estate portfolio of CHF 9.6 billion in Switzerland's main economic areas; its market capitalisation amounts to CHF 5.5 billion. The 101 employees are based in Basel, Geneva, Zug and Zurich. PSP Swiss Property has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since March 2000 (symbol: PSPN, security number: 1829415, ISIN CH0018294154).

News Source: PSP Swiss Property AG

End of Inside Information