Press Release: Basilea provides portfolio update -2

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd, Allschwil

Hegenheimermattweg 167b

4123 Allschwil

Switzerland

Phone +41 61 606 1102

E-mail media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

References

1. The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) is

part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR)

within the US Department of Health and Human Services

2. Data on file, Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd, Allschwil

3. IQVIA Analytics Link, September 2025. In-market sales reported as moving

annual total (MAT) in US dollar.

4. Full US prescribing information:

https://innovivaspecialtytherapeutics.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Prescribing-Information-Zevtera.pdf [Accessed:

January 07, 2026]

5. Basilea's ceftobiprole phase 3 program is funded in part with federal

funds from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS);

Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR); Biomedical

Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract

number HHSO100201600002C. Basilea has been awarded approximately USD 111

million, or approximately 75 percent of the costs related to the

Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB) and acute bacterial skin and skin

structure infections (ABSSSI) phase 3 studies, regulatory activities and

non-clinical work

6. ClinicalTrials.gov ID NCT06925321

7. ClinicalTrials.gov ID NCT05421858

8. BARDA OTA number: 75A50124C00033

9. BARDA agreement number: 75A50123C00050

10. CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical

Accelerator) funding for this project is provided in part by federal

funds from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS);

Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical

Advanced Research and Development Authority; Antibacterials branch; under

agreement number 75A50122C00028; and by awards from Wellcome (WT224842)

and Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF).

