Press Release: Basilea reports strong 2025 -2

Basilea provides the following guidance for the full year (FY) 2026:

(in CHF million / percent) FY 2026e FY 2025

--------------------------------------- -------------- -------

Total revenue 10% increase 232.4

--------------------------------------- -------------- -------

Research & development expenses, net 20% increase 105.9

--------------------------------------- -------------- -------

Operating profit 20% increase 51.5

--------------------------------------- -------------- -------

-- Total revenue is expected to increase by 10%:

-- Cresemba and Zevtera-related revenue is expected to increase to

CHF 200 million with a shift in revenue mix towards higher margin

contract revenue, which results in an expected increased cash

contribution to CHF 170 million (10% increase).

-- The expected increase in royalty income to CHF 120 million and in

milestone payments to CHF 35 million primarily reflects the

continued strong double-digit sales growth of Cresemba in its key

markets. It is expected to fully offset the negative impact from

the strength of the Swiss Franc and the effect of the decrease in

product revenue from Pfizer and Gosun, as both partners assume

responsibility for the majority of their own supply.

-- The expected 20% increase of R&D expenses results from the progress in

our R&D portfolio, especially the investments in the clinical development

of our key near-term value drivers fosmanogepix and

ceftibuten-ledaborbactam.

-- While increasing investments in R&D, Basilea also expects to increase

operating profitability, which is reflected in the expected

disproportional 20% increase in operating profit.

Agenda 2030

By 2030, Basilea aims to launch two new products, fosmanogepix and ceftibuten-ledaborbactam, with the potential to double current in-market sales. The Company also plans to progress its existing earlier stage pipeline to support growth and value creation beyond fosmanogepix and ceftibuten-ledaborbactam.

Basilea executes its growth strategy from a position of financial strength. Basilea reported CHF 162 million in cash as of December 31, 2025. Over the next five years, Basilea expects to add CHF 600 million in cumulative cash flows from Cresemba and Zevtera, supported by growing market demand and continued commercial execution. In addition, there is approximately USD 330 million of potential additional non-dilutive R&D funding awarded under Basilea's existing agreements with BARDA, which may be committed in future tranches to support the development of fosmanogepix, BAL2062 and ceftibuten-ledaborbactam.

The underlying commercial assumptions:

-- Cresemba is expected to maintain robust in--market sales momentum, with

strong performance in the US until Q4 2027 and in Europe until the second

half of 2028, when the first generics may potentially have an impact in

these markets.

-- Cresemba is expected to show significant in-market sales growth in Japan

throughout the next five years, reflecting both expanding market

penetration, the product's differentiated clinical profile and a longer

market exclusivity.

-- Zevtera is projected to gain momentum from Q2 2026 in the US, supported

by ongoing commercial rollout and increasing clinician adoption.

Basilea has sufficient financial strength and flexibility to bring its next growth drivers fosmanogepix and ceftibuten-ledaborbactam to the market, progress its earlier stage pipeline to support sustained mid-term growth and to seize external growth opportunities through the continued acquisition and in-licensing of the most promising assets.

Potential upsides not considered in the above "Agenda 2030" include new non--dilutive R&D funding agreements, later--than--anticipated entry of Cresemba generics in the US and Europe, and first revenues from fosmanogepix and ceftibuten-ledaborbactam.

Nominations to the board of directors

The board of directors has nominated for re-election Stephan Schindler as chairman and Leonard Kruimer, Dr. Nicole Onetto and Dr. Carole Sable for re-election as board members. After serving on the board of directors for 15 years and 13 years, respectively, Dr. Thomas Werner and Dr. Martin Nicklasson have decided not to stand for re-election. The company being in a strong position with an innovative pipeline, strong financials and a focused organization, they felt it was now the right time to step down and hand over to new board members.

The board of directors is proposing the nomination of Anne Whitaker and Dr. Naseem Amin as new board members. Both are highly accomplished executives in the life science industry combining many years of experience across marketing, research & development, corporate & business development, governance and leadership roles.

Anne Whitaker started her career as a pharmaceutical sales representative, taking over roles of increasing seniority and responsibility, including Vice President and Business Unit Head of the Cardiovascular, Metabolic, and Urology Business Division as well as Senior Vice President of Leadership and Organization Development for GlaxoSmithKline. Thereafter she served as president of North America Pharmaceuticals at Sanofi Aventis US LLC, as president and chief executive officer of Synta Pharmaceuticals Corporation, as executive vice president and group company chairman at Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.), as CEO and chairwoman of Aerami Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (formerly Dance Biopharm Holdings, Inc.) and as President and CEO of Novoclem Therapeutics Inc.

Anne Whitaker is currently serving on the boards of Icon Plc., Bespak Ltd., Trinity Life Sciences and QurAlis Corporation (chairwoman). She is also an advisor (operating partner) at New Vale Capital LLC. Ms. Whitaker was born and educated in the United States and holds US citizenship.

Naseem Amin, M.D., practiced as a medical doctor and started his industry career at Baxter Healthcare, where he held executive roles in marketing, product development and clinical research. Thereafter he served as Vice President Business Development and Vice President Clinical Research at Genzyme Corporation, as Senior Vice President Business Development at Biogen Idec, Chief Scientific Officer at Smith & Nephew Plc, as Venture Partner at Advent Life Sciences LLP, as Executive Chairman at Arix Bioscience Plc and as Non-Executive Director at Avadel Plc.

Naseem Amin is currently serving as a director and CEO of Orphalan SA. Dr. Amin was born in Pakistan; he was educated in the UK and the US and holds British and US citizenship.

Conference call and webcast

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil will host a conference call and webcast today, Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 4 p.m. (CET), to discuss the company's financial and operating results and to provide an outlook.

Via audio webcast with presentation

The live audio webcast of the results presentation can be followed here: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=pvPz8O7Z. Please note that there is no function to ask questions via webcast. For questions, please additionally dial-in via phone (see below).

Via phone

To listen by phone and ask questions, please use the dial-in details below. To ensure prompt access, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

+41 (0) 58 310 5000 (Switzerland, Europe and RoW)

+1 (1) 631 570 5613 (USA)

+44 (0) 207 107 0613 (UK)

Replay

The webcast, along with the presentation will be available online https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=3A1itJ1IN8wxSGFc4sInUaSiisqYW78YSDMuB_BEneHdnkVtIa_PRirOQ_wQrlqoVlL9gvcdx5GgaESE8R1fTtKFO2jUufIzbNtfRBMBM_icRS-iAZCIta5PYF4JxTdvxiMUP0sgChKPS91SI3wTwA== (same link as live audio webcast above) shortly after the event and accessible for three months.

Save the date -- Basilea Capital Markets Day on October 28, 2026, in Zurich

The event will provide the audience with a comprehensive update on the company's strategic direction and value drivers and will include presentations from senior management and external experts. Further details on the agenda and registration will follow.

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections. In addition, we have preclinical and clinical anti-infective assets in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2026 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)