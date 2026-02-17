Basilea Pharmaceutica Aktie

Basilea Pharmaceutica für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0B9GA / ISIN: CH0011432447

17.02.2026 07:14:45

Press Release: Basilea reports strong 2025 -3-

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd, Allschwil

Hegenheimermattweg 167b

4123 Allschwil

Switzerland

Phone +41 61 606 1102

E-mail media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This ad hoc announcement can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

References

1. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for

Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and

Development Authority (BARDA), provided partial funding with federal

funds for Basilea's ceftobiprole phase 3 program under contract number

HHSO100201600002C. This funding covered approximately USD 111 million, or

about 75% of the costs for the Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB) and

acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) phase 3

studies, regulatory activities, and non-clinical work. BARDA is also

supporting Basilea's fosmanogepix and BAL2062 programs under OTA number

75A50124C00033, and the ceftibuten-ledaborbactam program under contract

number 75A50123C00050.

2. CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical

Accelerator) funding for this project is provided in part by federal

funds from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS);

Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical

Advanced Research and Development Authority; Antibacterials branch; under

agreement number 75A50122C00028; and by awards from Wellcome (WT224842)

and Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF).

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2026 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

