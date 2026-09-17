Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Press release: Information on Leonteq's shareholder base



17-Sep-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE | INFORMATION ON LEONTEQ'S SHAREHOLDER BASE

Zurich, 17 September 2026 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Leonteq AG announced today that Rainer-Marc Frey has expanded its stake in the company to 29.78%.

Leonteq has been notified by H21 Macro Limited that it acquired 1,194,996 Leonteq shares from Raiffeisen Switzerland today, representing 6.46% of the outstanding shares of Leonteq.

As a result, Rainer-Marc Frey now holds, indirectly through H21 Macro Limited, a total of 5,508,253 Leonteq shares (29.78%).

As laid out in the organisational notes to the Extraordinary General Meeting on 21 September 2026, shareholders must be entered in the share register with the right to vote by 14 September 2026 in order to participate at the EGM. From 15 September to 21 September 2026 no entries will be processed that grant a right to vote at the EGM. If a shareholder sells part or all of his or her shares before the Extraordinary General Meeting, the voting entitlement will be reduced proportionately to the number of shares sold.

CONTACT

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com



LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company providing a leading technology platform and investment solutions for the structured products market. Combining proprietary technology with cross-asset financial engineering expertise, Leonteq serves more than 1,000 financial intermediaries and institutional clients throughout the lifecycle of structured investment solutions. Operating under a regulatory framework comparable to that of FINMA-supervised banks, the company acts both as an issuer of its own products and as a trusted technology and services partner, enabling financial institutions to efficiently issue, distribute and manage structured investment solutions. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Zurich, Leonteq has offices and subsidiaries in 12 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Leonteq AG holds an investment-grade credit rating from Fitch Ratings, has received the highest ESG rating by MSCI and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the “Company”) serves for information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press release and all materials, documents and information used therein or distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by law.

This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like “believe“, “assume“, “expect“, "target" “forecast“, “project“, “may“, “could“, “might“, “will“ or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.