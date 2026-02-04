Novartis Aktie
WKN: 904278 / ISIN: CH0012005267
|
04.02.2026 06:59:55
Press Release: Novartis delivered high -2-
-------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------
Cosentyx (USD 1 807 million, +11% cc) sales grew across all
regions, driven by volume, with continued demand for
recent launches (including HS and IV in the US) and
steady performance in core indications (PsO, PsA,
AS and nr-AxSpA).
-------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------
Scemblix (USD 391 million, +87% cc) sales grew across all regions,
demonstrating the continued high unmet need in CML,with
strong momentum from the early-line
indication in the US and Japan.
-------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------
Leqvio (USD 335 million, +46% cc) continued steady growth
across all regions, with a focus on increasing account
and patient adoption and continuing medical education.
-------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------
Fabhalta (USD 155 million, +167% cc) sales grew, reflecting
continued launch execution in PNH as well as renal
indications IgAN and C3G.
-------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------
ZolgensmaGroup (USD 307 million, +12% cc) sales grew, reflecting
strong demand for the IV formulation in the incident
SMA population.
-------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------
Lutathera (USD 203 million, +5% cc) sales grew mainly in the
US, Europe and Japan due to increased demand and earlier-line
adoption.
-------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------
Net sales of the top 20 brands in the fourth quarter and full year
Q4 2025 % change FY 2025 % change
USD m USD cc USD m USD cc
------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Entresto -43 -45
- excl. revenue deduction adjust.* 1 253 -32 -34 7 748 -1 -2
------------------------------------ ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Cosentyx 1 807 13 11 6 668 9 8
------------------------------------ ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Kisqali 46 44
- excl. revenue deduction adjust.* 1 321 57 54 4 783 58 57
------------------------------------ ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Kesimpta 1 228 29 27 4 426 37 36
------------------------------------ ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Tafinlar + Mekinist 540 2 -2 2 215 8 6
------------------------------------ ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Jakavi 555 14 8 2 110 9 7
------------------------------------ ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Pluvicto 605 72 70 1 994 43 42
------------------------------------ ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Ilaris 514 24 22 1 883 25 24
------------------------------------ ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Xolair 384 -4 -8 1 723 5 4
------------------------------------ ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Promacta/Revolade -61 -63
- excl. revenue deduction adjust.* 226 -47 -49 1 636 -26 -27
------------------------------------ ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Scemblix 391 89 87 1 285 87 85
------------------------------------ ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
ZolgensmaGroup 307 17 12 1 232 1 0
------------------------------------ ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
SandostatinGroup 291 -5 -7 1 213 -5 -5
------------------------------------ ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Leqvio 335 50 46 1 198 59 57
------------------------------------ ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Tasigna 179 -56 -58 1 104 -34 -34
------------------------------------ ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Lutathera 203 7 5 816 13 12
------------------------------------ ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
ExforgeGroup 181 14 11 727 3 4
------------------------------------ ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Lucentis 133 -37 -40 643 -38 -40
------------------------------------ ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
DiovanGroup 157 12 9 604 2 2
------------------------------------ ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Fabhalta 155 172 167 505 291 287
------------------------------------ ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
Top 20 brands total 10 765 2 -1 44 513 12 11
------------------------------------ ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----
*Q4 sales growth impacted by US revenue deduction adjustments in the current and prior year. No significant impact on full year.
R&D update - key developments from the fourth quarter
New approvals
Itvisma FDA approvedItvismafor the treatment of children two
(OAV101 IT) years and older, teens and adults living with spinal
muscular atrophy (SMA) with a confirmed mutation in
the survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1) gene. It is the
first and only gene replacement therapy available
for this broad population.
------------ --------------------------------------------------------
Scemblix EC approved an expanded indication forScemblix, which
(asciminib) is now approved for adult patients with Philadelphia
chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic
phase (Ph+ CML-CP) in all lines of treatment.
------------ --------------------------------------------------------
Regulatory updates
Pluvicto FDA submission forPluvictoin PSMA+ metastatic hormone-sensitive
(lutetium Lu177 prostate cancer (mHSPC) was completed based on Phase
vipivotide III PSMAddition data.
tetraxetan)
---------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------
Remibrutinib FDA submission for remibrutinib in the symptomatic
(LOU064) dermographism subtype of chronic inducible urticaria
(CIndU) was completed, based on relevant cohort data
from the ongoing Phase III REMIND study. Full study
readout and submission for the remaining two subtypes
of CINDU expected in 2026.
---------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------
Results from ongoing trials and other highlights
Ianalumab In the Phase III NEPTUNUS-1 and -2 trials, ianalumab
(VAY736) demonstrated a clinically meaningful benefit in Sjögren's
disease, showing both improvement in disease activity
and reductions in patient burden. Data presented at
ACR. Novartis plans to submit to health authorities
globally starting in early 2026. In January, ianalumab
was awarded FDA breakthrough designation in Sjögren's
disease.
----------------------------
In the Phase III VAYHIT2 trial, ianalumab plus eltrombopag
significantly extended disease control by 45% in patients
with primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) previously
treated with corticosteroids. The median time to treatment
failure (TTF) was 2.8 times longer than placebo plus
eltrombopag. Data presented at ASH, simultaneously
published in NEJM, and will be included in regulatory
submissions in 2027.
Ianalumab is also in Phase III development for first-line
ITP, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, systemic lupus
erythematosus and lupus nephritis.
---------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------
Pelabresib 96-week results from the Phase III MANIFEST-2 trial
with pelabresib plus ruxolitinib continued to show
deep and durable spleen volume reduction and sustained
improvements in total symptom score and anemia. Data
represent the longest follow-up of JAK-inhibitor-naive
myelofibrosis patients in a randomized combination
trial and showed a comparable safety profile versus
ruxolitinib alone, including numerically fewer deaths
and disease progressions in pelabresib arm. Data presented
at ASH.
---------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
February 04, 2026 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)
|
03.02.26
|Ausblick: Novartis gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
20.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Novartis zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.01.26
|Novartis baut neues Radioliganden-Therapie-Werk in Florida (Dow Jones)
|
28.10.25
|Ausblick: Novartis legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.25
|Novartis-Aktie etwas fester: Cosentyx erzielt Zielerreichung bei Polymyalgia rheumatica (Dow Jones)
|
14.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Novartis gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
09.09.25
|Novartis-Aktie verliert: Konzern will Tourmaline Bio für Milliardenbetrag kaufen (Dow Jones)
|
02.09.25
|Novartis sichert sich Lizenzrechte für Parkinson-Behandlung von Arrowhead - Aktien uneins (Dow Jones)