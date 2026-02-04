Press Release: Novartis delivered high -2

-------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------

Cosentyx (USD 1 807 million, +11% cc) sales grew across all

regions, driven by volume, with continued demand for

recent launches (including HS and IV in the US) and

steady performance in core indications (PsO, PsA,

AS and nr-AxSpA).



Scemblix (USD 391 million, +87% cc) sales grew across all regions,

demonstrating the continued high unmet need in CML,with

strong momentum from the early-line

indication in the US and Japan.



Leqvio (USD 335 million, +46% cc) continued steady growth

across all regions, with a focus on increasing account

and patient adoption and continuing medical education.



Fabhalta (USD 155 million, +167% cc) sales grew, reflecting

continued launch execution in PNH as well as renal

indications IgAN and C3G.



ZolgensmaGroup (USD 307 million, +12% cc) sales grew, reflecting

strong demand for the IV formulation in the incident

SMA population.



Lutathera (USD 203 million, +5% cc) sales grew mainly in the

US, Europe and Japan due to increased demand and earlier-line

adoption.



Net sales of the top 20 brands in the fourth quarter and full year

Q4 2025 % change FY 2025 % change

USD m USD cc USD m USD cc



Entresto -43 -45

- excl. revenue deduction adjust.* 1 253 -32 -34 7 748 -1 -2



Cosentyx 1 807 13 11 6 668 9 8

------------------------------------ ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Kisqali 46 44

- excl. revenue deduction adjust.* 1 321 57 54 4 783 58 57

------------------------------------ ------- ---- ---- ------- ---- ----

Kesimpta 1 228 29 27 4 426 37 36



Tafinlar + Mekinist 540 2 -2 2 215 8 6



Jakavi 555 14 8 2 110 9 7



Pluvicto 605 72 70 1 994 43 42



Ilaris 514 24 22 1 883 25 24



Xolair 384 -4 -8 1 723 5 4



Promacta/Revolade -61 -63

- excl. revenue deduction adjust.* 226 -47 -49 1 636 -26 -27



Scemblix 391 89 87 1 285 87 85



ZolgensmaGroup 307 17 12 1 232 1 0



SandostatinGroup 291 -5 -7 1 213 -5 -5



Leqvio 335 50 46 1 198 59 57



Tasigna 179 -56 -58 1 104 -34 -34



Lutathera 203 7 5 816 13 12



ExforgeGroup 181 14 11 727 3 4



Lucentis 133 -37 -40 643 -38 -40



DiovanGroup 157 12 9 604 2 2



Fabhalta 155 172 167 505 291 287



Top 20 brands total 10 765 2 -1 44 513 12 11



*Q4 sales growth impacted by US revenue deduction adjustments in the current and prior year. No significant impact on full year.

R&D update - key developments from the fourth quarter

New approvals

Itvisma FDA approvedItvismafor the treatment of children two

(OAV101 IT) years and older, teens and adults living with spinal

muscular atrophy (SMA) with a confirmed mutation in

the survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1) gene. It is the

first and only gene replacement therapy available

for this broad population.



Scemblix EC approved an expanded indication forScemblix, which

(asciminib) is now approved for adult patients with Philadelphia

chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic

phase (Ph+ CML-CP) in all lines of treatment.



Regulatory updates

Pluvicto FDA submission forPluvictoin PSMA+ metastatic hormone-sensitive

(lutetium Lu177 prostate cancer (mHSPC) was completed based on Phase

vipivotide III PSMAddition data.

tetraxetan)



Remibrutinib FDA submission for remibrutinib in the symptomatic

(LOU064) dermographism subtype of chronic inducible urticaria

(CIndU) was completed, based on relevant cohort data

from the ongoing Phase III REMIND study. Full study

readout and submission for the remaining two subtypes

of CINDU expected in 2026.



Results from ongoing trials and other highlights

Ianalumab In the Phase III NEPTUNUS-1 and -2 trials, ianalumab

(VAY736) demonstrated a clinically meaningful benefit in Sjögren's

disease, showing both improvement in disease activity

and reductions in patient burden. Data presented at

ACR. Novartis plans to submit to health authorities

globally starting in early 2026. In January, ianalumab

was awarded FDA breakthrough designation in Sjögren's

disease.



In the Phase III VAYHIT2 trial, ianalumab plus eltrombopag

significantly extended disease control by 45% in patients

with primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) previously

treated with corticosteroids. The median time to treatment

failure (TTF) was 2.8 times longer than placebo plus

eltrombopag. Data presented at ASH, simultaneously

published in NEJM, and will be included in regulatory

submissions in 2027.

Ianalumab is also in Phase III development for first-line

ITP, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, systemic lupus

erythematosus and lupus nephritis.



Pelabresib 96-week results from the Phase III MANIFEST-2 trial

with pelabresib plus ruxolitinib continued to show

deep and durable spleen volume reduction and sustained

improvements in total symptom score and anemia. Data

represent the longest follow-up of JAK-inhibitor-naive

myelofibrosis patients in a randomized combination

trial and showed a comparable safety profile versus

ruxolitinib alone, including numerically fewer deaths

and disease progressions in pelabresib arm. Data presented

at ASH.



