Press Release: Novartis delivered strong growth -2

Net sales of the top 20 brands in the first quarter

Q1 2026 % change

USD m USD cc

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Cosentyx 2 -2

- excluding revenue deduction adjustments* 1 566 5 2

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Kisqali 1 516 59 55

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Entresto 1 305 -42 -46

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Kesimpta 1 164 29 26

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Pluvicto 642 73 70

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Jakavi 557 13 5

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Tafinlar+Mekinist 493 -11 -14

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Ilaris 475 13 10

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Leqvio 452 76 69

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Scemblix 433 82 79

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Xolair 388 -15 -20

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ZolgensmaGroup 302 -8 -12

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SandostatinGroup 287 -9 -12

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Lutathera 211 9 7

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ExforgeGroup 203 13 7

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Promacta/Revolade 184 -66 -68

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Fabhalta 169 109 103

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Tasigna 155 -59 -61

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DiovanGroup 150 0 -4

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Myfortic 111 12 9

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Top 20 brands total 10 763 1 -3

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*Q1 sales growth impacted by US revenue deduction adjustments in the current and prior year.

R&D update -- key developments from the first quarter

New approvals

Cosentyx FDA approved Cosentyx for the treatment of moderate

(secukinumab) to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) in pediatric

patients aged 12 years and older, making it the only

IL--17A inhibitor approved for this population.

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Regulatory updates

Rhapsido EMA's CHMP adopted a positive opinion recommending

(remibrutinib) marketing authorization for remibrutinib as an oral

treatment for chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU)

in adults with an inadequate response to H1--antihistamine

therapy.

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Ianalumab FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation and priority

(VAY736) review to ianalumab for the treatment of Sjögren's

disease, following the first global Phase III trials

to demonstrate a statistically significant reduction

in disease activity.

Regulatory submissions were completed for ianalumab

in the US, Europe, China and Japan.

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Cosentyx Regulatory submissions were completed for Cosentyx

(secukinumab) in polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR) in the US, Europe

and Japan.

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Pluvicto Novartis withdrew its EMA type II variation application

(lutetium Lu177 vipivotide tetraxetan) for Pluvicto to treat adult patients with PSMA+ mCRPC

pre-chemotherapy, following CHMP feedback that they

would not support the application. The withdrawal

is not related to the quality, efficacy or safety

of Pluvicto and does not impact ongoing clinical trials,

approved indications or pending regulatory submissions

inside or outside the EU.

Importantly, the PSMAfore study, which supported the

application, was the basis for the successful approval

of Pluvicto in the pre-chemotherapy setting in the

US, Japan and China. Pluvicto's value in this population

is also reflected in evidence-based recommendations

from leading professional guidelines, including ESMO,

EAU, ASCO and NCCN Guidelines.

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Results from ongoing trials and other highlights

Remibrutinib Positive topline results from the pivotal Phase III

RemIND trial showed oral remibrutinib met its primary

endpoint in chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU), achieving

statistically significant and clinically meaningful

complete response rates versus placebo at Week 12

across the three most prevalent CIndU types: symptomatic

dermographism, cold urticaria and cholinergic urticaria.

Remibrutinib was well tolerated and demonstrated a

favorable safety profile, with no liver safety concerns

reported. Based on these results, an sNDA for the

treatment of symptomatic dermographism has been submitted

to the FDA. Full data will be presented at an upcoming

medical congress and submitted to health authorities

globally.

In a Phase II study in adults with IgE--mediated peanut

allergy, remibrutinib demonstrated superior efficacy

versus placebo, with dose--dependent effects and a

rapid onset of action, and was well tolerated. Data

were presented at the AAAAI Annual Meeting. A Phase

III program in food allergy is on track to start in

H2 2026.

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Fabhalta In the Phase III APPLAUSE--IgAN study, final two--year

(iptacopan) results published in The New England Journal of Medicine

showed that Fabhalta slowed kidney function decline

by 49.3% versus placebo and reduced the risk of composite

kidney failure events in adult patients with IgA nephropathy

(IgAN). The safety profile was consistent with previous

findings. Fabhalta was granted priority review by

FDA for traditional approval.

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Vanrafia Final results from the Phase III ALIGN study showed

(atrasentan) a slowing in kidney function decline in IgAN patients

treated with Vanrafia, with a positive difference

in eGFR change from baseline vs. placebo at Week 136

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2026 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)