Novartis Aktie
WKN: 904278 / ISIN: CH0012005267
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28.04.2026 06:59:50
Press Release: Novartis delivered strong growth -2-
Net sales of the top 20 brands in the first quarter
Q1 2026 % change
USD m USD cc
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Cosentyx 2 -2
- excluding revenue deduction adjustments* 1 566 5 2
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Kisqali 1 516 59 55
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Entresto 1 305 -42 -46
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Kesimpta 1 164 29 26
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Pluvicto 642 73 70
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Jakavi 557 13 5
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Tafinlar+Mekinist 493 -11 -14
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Ilaris 475 13 10
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Leqvio 452 76 69
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Scemblix 433 82 79
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Xolair 388 -15 -20
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ZolgensmaGroup 302 -8 -12
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SandostatinGroup 287 -9 -12
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Lutathera 211 9 7
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ExforgeGroup 203 13 7
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Promacta/Revolade 184 -66 -68
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Fabhalta 169 109 103
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Tasigna 155 -59 -61
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DiovanGroup 150 0 -4
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Myfortic 111 12 9
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Top 20 brands total 10 763 1 -3
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*Q1 sales growth impacted by US revenue deduction adjustments in the current and prior year.
R&D update -- key developments from the first quarter
New approvals
Cosentyx FDA approved Cosentyx for the treatment of moderate
(secukinumab) to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) in pediatric
patients aged 12 years and older, making it the only
IL--17A inhibitor approved for this population.
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Regulatory updates
Rhapsido EMA's CHMP adopted a positive opinion recommending
(remibrutinib) marketing authorization for remibrutinib as an oral
treatment for chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU)
in adults with an inadequate response to H1--antihistamine
therapy.
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Ianalumab FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation and priority
(VAY736) review to ianalumab for the treatment of Sjögren's
disease, following the first global Phase III trials
to demonstrate a statistically significant reduction
in disease activity.
Regulatory submissions were completed for ianalumab
in the US, Europe, China and Japan.
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Cosentyx Regulatory submissions were completed for Cosentyx
(secukinumab) in polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR) in the US, Europe
and Japan.
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Pluvicto Novartis withdrew its EMA type II variation application
(lutetium Lu177 vipivotide tetraxetan) for Pluvicto to treat adult patients with PSMA+ mCRPC
pre-chemotherapy, following CHMP feedback that they
would not support the application. The withdrawal
is not related to the quality, efficacy or safety
of Pluvicto and does not impact ongoing clinical trials,
approved indications or pending regulatory submissions
inside or outside the EU.
Importantly, the PSMAfore study, which supported the
application, was the basis for the successful approval
of Pluvicto in the pre-chemotherapy setting in the
US, Japan and China. Pluvicto's value in this population
is also reflected in evidence-based recommendations
from leading professional guidelines, including ESMO,
EAU, ASCO and NCCN Guidelines.
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Results from ongoing trials and other highlights
Remibrutinib Positive topline results from the pivotal Phase III
RemIND trial showed oral remibrutinib met its primary
endpoint in chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU), achieving
statistically significant and clinically meaningful
complete response rates versus placebo at Week 12
across the three most prevalent CIndU types: symptomatic
dermographism, cold urticaria and cholinergic urticaria.
Remibrutinib was well tolerated and demonstrated a
favorable safety profile, with no liver safety concerns
reported. Based on these results, an sNDA for the
treatment of symptomatic dermographism has been submitted
to the FDA. Full data will be presented at an upcoming
medical congress and submitted to health authorities
globally.
In a Phase II study in adults with IgE--mediated peanut
allergy, remibrutinib demonstrated superior efficacy
versus placebo, with dose--dependent effects and a
rapid onset of action, and was well tolerated. Data
were presented at the AAAAI Annual Meeting. A Phase
III program in food allergy is on track to start in
H2 2026.
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Fabhalta In the Phase III APPLAUSE--IgAN study, final two--year
(iptacopan) results published in The New England Journal of Medicine
showed that Fabhalta slowed kidney function decline
by 49.3% versus placebo and reduced the risk of composite
kidney failure events in adult patients with IgA nephropathy
(IgAN). The safety profile was consistent with previous
findings. Fabhalta was granted priority review by
FDA for traditional approval.
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Vanrafia Final results from the Phase III ALIGN study showed
(atrasentan) a slowing in kidney function decline in IgAN patients
treated with Vanrafia, with a positive difference
in eGFR change from baseline vs. placebo at Week 136
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
April 28, 2026 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)
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