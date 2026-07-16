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17.07.2026 01:01:46

Press Release: Novartis Fabhalta(R) (iptacopan) -2-

6. Xie J, Kiryluk K, Wang W, et al. Predicting progression of IgA

nephropathy: new clinical progression risk score. PLoS One.

2012;7(6):e38904. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0038904

7. Pitcher D, Braddon F, Hendry B, et al. Long-term outcomes in IgA

nephropathy. Clin J Am Soc Nephrol. 2023;18(6):727-738.

doi:10.2215/CJN.0000000000000135

8. Hastings MC, Bursac Z, Julian BA, et al. Life expectancy for patients

from the southeastern United States with IgA nephropathy. Kidney Int Rep.

2017;3(1):99-104. doi:10.1016/j.ekir.2017.08.008

9. Sim JJ et al. Poster TH-PO615 presented at: ASN Kidney Week 2023;

November 2-5, 2023; Philadelphia, PA.

10. Rovin BH, Barratt J, Cook HT, et al. KDIGO 2025 clinical practice

guideline for the management of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) and

immunoglobulin A vasculitis (IgAV). Kidney Int. 2025;108(4):S1-S71.

doi:10.1016/j.kint.2025.04.004

11. Boyd JK, Cheung CK, Molyneux K, Feehally J, Barratt J. An update on the

pathogenesis and treatment of IgA nephropathy. Kidney Int.

2012;81(9):833-843.

12. Lim RS, Yeo SC, Barratt J, Rizk DV. An update on current therapeutic

options in IgA nephropathy. J Clin Med. 2024;13(4):947.

doi:10.3390/jcm13040947

13. Glassock RJ. An expert opinion on current and future treatment approaches

in IgA nephropathy. Adv Ther. 2025;42(6):2545-2558.

doi:10.1007/s12325-025-03187-7

14. ClinicalTrials.gov. A study of BION-1301 in adults with IgA nephropathy.

Identifier NCT05852938. Available at:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05852938. Accessed June 2026.

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Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41

61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2026 19:02 ET (23:02 GMT)

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