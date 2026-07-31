Proto Labs, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $9.15 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $4.43 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Proto Labs, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14.71 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to $149.34 million from $135.06 million last year.

Proto Labs, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.15 Mln. vs. $4.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $149.34 Mln vs. $135.06 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.56 To $ 0.64 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 145.0 M To $ 153.0 M Full year revenue guidance: 8 % To 10 %