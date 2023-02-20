PUMA Signs European Marathon Champion Aleksandra Lisowska

Sports company PUMA has signed a multi-year agreement with Polish long-distance runner and the European Marathon Champion Aleksandra Lisowska. Lisowska will wear PUMA’s performance products starting at the Rotterdam Marathon on April 16.

Lisowska started her athletics career in the steeplechase and cross country running before taking on longer distances such as the half-marathon and the marathon. Her biggest success came in the summer of 2022, when she won the marathon at the European Championships in Munich.

"It’s a great recognition of PUMA’s efforts in the long-distance running space when the European Marathon Champion chooses to run in our shoes,” said Pascal Rolling, Head of Sports Marketing at PUMA. "Aleksandra is a very gifted athlete and we look forward to many exciting races together.”

With a new line of products featuring its innovative NITRO foam, PUMA has set its sights on competing for the most sought-after marathons while inspiring local run communities around the world. At the same time PUMA has steadily expanded its roster of top international athletes, which includes Olympic bronze medalist Molly Seidel. Speaking to PUMA, Lisowska said that Seidel’s performance at the Olympic Games also inspired her to go for gold at the European Championships.

"It was her performance at the Olympics that motivated me to compete in the European Championships, as Molly is the perfect example of how tactics and a strong mindset, not a life record, matter at events of this importance,” Lisowska said.

Lisowska will wear PUMA’s latest road running shoes such as the Deviate NITRO Elite 2, which is made with a carbon fiber PWRPLATE that ensures stability and maximum running efficiency combined with the supreme cushioning of PUMA’s NITRO Elite foam.

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 18,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

