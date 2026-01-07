QUALCOMM Aktie

QUALCOMM für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 883121 / ISIN: US7475251036

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.01.2026 13:26:21

QUALCOMM Is Reportedly In Talks With Samsung Electronics Regarding Chips Manufacturing Contract

(RTTNews) - QUALCOMM Inc. (QCOM) is considering a two-nanometre chips manufacturing contract with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNLF.PK), according to comments from chief executive officer Cristiano Amon cited by South Korea's Korea Economic Daily.

Amon said to the newspaper that Qualcomm is in talks with Samsung about the manufacturing, ahead of other semiconductor foundry firms. He added that the designs for the latest two-nanometre chips has been already completed, with expected commercial rollout in the near future.

Last week, Samsung's co-CEO and chip chief, Jun Young-hyun, commented that fresh supply deals with major customers had positioned the company's loss-making foundry unit "for a great leap forward".

QUALCOMM's stock is trading at $182.71, up 0.14 percent before the bell.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu QUALCOMM Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu QUALCOMM Inc.

mehr Analysen
02.05.24 QUALCOMM Neutral UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

QUALCOMM Inc. 157,66 0,93% QUALCOMM Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legt am Donnerstag etwas zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen