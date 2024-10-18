|
19.10.2024 00:27:42
Regeneron : EYLEA HD Three-Year Results Show Lasting Vision Gains In Diabetic Macular Edema Patients
(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) announced positive three-year (156-week) data for EYLEA HD (aflibercept) Injection 8 mg from an extension study of the Phase 3 PHOTON trial in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME).
At three years, the longer-term data showed the vast majority of EYLEA HD patients who entered the extension study sustained the visual gains and anatomic improvements achieved by the end of the second year, while achieving substantially longer treatment intervals than have been previously demonstrated.
Notably, patients switched to EYLEA HD experienced substantially slower fluid reaccumulation following their first EYLEA HD dose. The achievement of much longer dosing intervals with EYLEA HD - together with the notably slower fluid reaccumulation - supports the longer duration of action of EYLEA HD.
At week 156 of the extension study of the Phase 3 PHOTON trial, 88% of EYLEA HD patients had a last assigned dosing interval of 12 weeks or more, while maintaining the visual and anatomic improvements achieved in the first 96 weeks.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|915,20
|-0,74%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen enden im Plus - Dow Jones mit neuem Allzeithoch -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls höher. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich weitgehend uneins. Die Märkte in Fernost legten vor dem Wochenende zu.