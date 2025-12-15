Relief Therapeutics and NeuroX Complete Business Combination and Form MindMaze Therapeutics

Relief Therapeutics Aktie
GENEVA (Dec. 15, 2025) – MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX) (MindMaze Therapeutics or the Company) announced today the completion of its business combination with NeuroX Group SA (NeuroX), a commercial-stage company delivering evidence-based, precision digital treatments for neurological diseases. The newly combined entity now operates under the name MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA.
The closing follows the signing of a definitive business combination agreement in October 2025 and subsequent shareholder approval at the Company’s extraordinary general meeting in November. The transaction establishes a fully integrated company with a first-of-its-kind ecosystem, uniting precision digital neurotherapeutics, pharmacological treatments, cutting-edge devices, data, and an AI-powered platform, positioned to redefine neurological care and change patient lives.
“Neurological diseases are one of the leading causes of disability globally,” said Olaf Blanke (MD), member of the Board of Directors, Professor of Neuroscience and Cognitive Neuroprosthetics at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) and Adjunct Professor at the Department of Clinical Neurosciences at the University Hospital of Geneva. “The situation is worsening due to aging populations, with 1 in 6 people expected to develop a neurological disease, making the need for effective, scalable solutions more urgent than ever. While neuro-rehabilitation requires intensive, repetitive training for functional recovery, traditional healthcare systems often fail to deliver adequate therapy, leaving millions of patients without optimal treatment. MindMaze Therapeutics seeks to address this gap by providing clinically proven neurotherapeutics to support their recovery journey, from hospital to rehab center to their home.”
“Today begins a new chapter for MindMaze Therapeutics,” commented Walid Hanna, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MindMaze Therapeutics. “The company is founded on clinically validated innovation, and driven by a mission to transform neurological care, addressing a critical and persistent gap in motor and cognition restorations in neurological conditions. We are now focused on advancing our precision neurotherapeutics platform to deliver impact at scale. Relief’s complementary capabilities and biopharmaceutical assets strengthen our growth strategy, supporting both drug-digital integration and expanding development opportunities.”
MindMaze Therapeutics acquired NeuroX through a share exchange in which all outstanding shares of NeuroX were contributed by its former shareholders in exchange for 140,000,000 newly issued ordinary shares of the Company. These new shares will be admitted to trading and listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange today, in accordance with the approved prospectus and applicable regulations. Effective immediately, all listed ordinary shares of the Company will trade under the updated ticker symbol MMTX. Following the transaction, the total number of outstanding shares amounts to 152,602,044, excluding treasury shares.
ABOUT MINDMAZE THERAPEUTICS
The Company also manages Relief’s preexisting portfolio of clinical and commercial biopharmaceutical assets focused on rare dermatological, metabolic, and respiratory diseases.
MindMaze Therapeutics is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker MMTX and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under RLFTF and RLFTY.
For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com.
