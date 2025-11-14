Relief Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A3EFB5 / ISIN: CH1251125998
14.11.2025 18:20:04
Relief Therapeutics Shareholders Approve Business Combination with NeuroX
Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Relief Therapeutics Shareholders Approve Business Combination with NeuroX
GENEVA (Nov. 14, 2025) – RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, announced that shareholders approved by a large majority all resolutions submitted to its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held earlier today in Geneva, Switzerland. The approvals authorize the business combination between Relief and NeuroX Group SA (NeuroX) to create a publicly listed, digital neurotherapeutics company combining NeuroX's brain health platform with Relief's specialty biopharmaceutical portfolio.
Shareholders approved an ordinary capital increase through the issuance of 140 million new ordinary shares, to be paid in by contribution in kind of NeuroX shares, together with amendments to the capital band and conditional capital. The EGM also approved renaming the Company to MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA upon completion of the business combination and elected Walid Hanna, Olaf Blanke, Michael Stuenkel, and Martin Reiss to the board of directors, joining Gregory Van Beek upon closing. The remaining incumbent directors will step down at that time. Other approved resolutions included the election of the nomination and compensation committee and minor amendments to the Company's articles of association.
The business combination is expected to close in December 2025, subject to remaining closing conditions, including the admission of the newly issued shares to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
Upon completion of the business combination, Alexandre Capet is expected to serve as chief executive officer and Frédéric Condolo as chief technology officer of the combined company. Both are part of the current leadership of NeuroX and joined MindMaze in 2023. Mr. Capet has more than 25 years of experience in the life sciences sector, specializing in strategy, business development, and operations. Before joining MindMaze, he was global vice president of the Digital Business Unit at Bayer, and previously deputy CEO of Voluntis, a digital therapeutics company, following senior leadership roles at Sanofi. Mr. Condolo leads technology and artificial intelligence development and has more than 30 years of experience building and managing high-performing technical organizations. Before joining MindMaze, he was director of Valiantys Switzerland, an AI-powered digital transformation firm, and technical director at Ubisoft.
Press Conference – Relief and NeuroX will host a joint press conference on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. CET. An accompanying presentation with additional details on the combined company's strategic outlook will be published on Relief's website on the same day. The conference can be accessed via the following link:
https://mindmaze.zoom.us/j/81345965910
Participants joining by phone may use Webinar ID 813 4596 5910 and can find international dial-in numbers at https://mindmaze.zoom.us/u/kcYGXs92CP
2230422 14-Nov-2025 CET/CEST
