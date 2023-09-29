|
29.09.2023 11:44:45
Reports Say Microsoft Considered Selling Bing To Apple To Replace Google
(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. was in talks with Apple Inc. around 2020 for a possible sale of its Bing search engine, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Microsoft executives met with Apple officers, but the talks never reached an advanced stage, the report said.
Apple is said to have had concerns about Bing's ability to compete with Google in quality and capabilities.
Google is Apple devices' default search engine. It was in 2002 that both companies signed their partnership, which was extended in 2021. Cue is said to be behind the current search engine partnership.
Microsoft launched Bing in 2009 to rival Google, which still remains the major search engine.
The news of the proposed Bing deal now emerged amid the ongoing legal fight between the US Department of Justice and Google over allegation of abusing its search dominance, violating antitrust laws.
Google reportedly pays more than $10 billion every year to secure its default search engine status on millions of browsers and mobile devices.
The antitrust trial features testimony from top executives from Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung.
In its testimony against Google, Apple reportedly made it clear that it has never thought to replace Google as the default on iPhones as there wasn't a valid alternative at that time.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
29.09.23
|Börse New York in Grün: Schlussendlich Gewinne im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.23
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.23
|Freitagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Ende des Freitagshandels Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.23
|Apple-Aktie fester: Apple-Update für iPhone 12 durch Frankreich akzeptiert - Offenbar Gespräche mit China über App Store (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.23
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite nachmittags in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.23
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.23
|Börse New York: S&P 500 fällt am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.23
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|28.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.09.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.09.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.09.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.09.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.09.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.09.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.09.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.09.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.09.23
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|124,20
|-0,88%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|126,22
|0,00%
|Apple Inc.
|162,04
|0,40%
|Microsoft Corp.
|299,10
|0,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVortageserholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX mit Aufschlägen zum Quartalsschluss -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneins ins Wochenende
Sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen Anleger am Freitag zu. Die Anleger an den US-Börsen agierten am Freitag wankelmütig. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen.