Royal Gold Announces Investor Update on Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold” or the "Company,” "we” or "our”) announced today that management will host an Investor Update to provide an update on Royal Gold’s business, including 2024 guidance, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to noon EDT (8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. MDT). A press release detailing 2024 guidance will be issued, before market open, on the same day. Prepared remarks by members of Royal Gold’s management team will be followed by a live question and answer session.

Access to the live event will be available through: Royal Gold Investor Update

Dial-in numbers:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: 877-358-7305

Participant International Dial-In Number: +1-848-488-9310

A replay of the event will be available on the Royal Gold website under:

www.royalgold.com/investors/events-presentations

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned interests on 177 properties on five continents, including interests on 37 producing mines and 24 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.

