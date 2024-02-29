|
29.02.2024 22:20:00
Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend
Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold” or the "Company,” "we” or "our”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its second quarter dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on Friday, April 19, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, April 5, 2024.
Corporate Profile
Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned interests on 178 properties on five continents, including interests on 37 producing mines and 22 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240220367664/en/
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Royal Gold Inc.
|94,70
|0,72%
