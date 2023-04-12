|
12.04.2023 18:03:00
Royal Gold Announces Virtual Investor Update on Thursday, April 20, 2023
Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold” or the "Company,” "we” or "our”) announced today that management will host a virtual Investor Update to provide a strategic update of Royal Gold’s business, including 2023 guidance, on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 9:30am to 12:00pm ET. A press release detailing 2023 guidance will be issued, before market open, on the same day. Prepared remarks by members of Royal Gold’s management team will be followed by a live question and answer session.
Access to the live event will be available through: Royal Gold Investor Update
Dial-in numbers:
Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (888) 304-1803
Participant International Dial-In Number: (848) 488-9277
A replay of the event will be available on the Royal Gold website under:
www.royalgold.com/investors/events-presentations
Corporate Profile
Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned interests on 182 properties on five continents, including interests on 40 producing mines and 19 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005645/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Royal Gold Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
09.08.21
|Ausblick: Royal Gold informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Royal Gold stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.21
|Ausblick: Royal Gold mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Royal Gold gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
01.02.21
|Ausblick: Royal Gold stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.01.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Royal Gold stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.11.20
|Ausblick: Royal Gold mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.11.20
|Ausblick: Royal Gold zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Royal Gold Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Royal Gold Inc.
|126,85
|1,24%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Protokoll und US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: US-Indizes zum Handelsende mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schließt höher
Der heimische beendet den dritten Handelstag der Woche schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt geht mit Gewinnen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte letztlich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Mittwoch überwiegend nach oben.