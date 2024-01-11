Royal Gold Presenting at the 27th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold” or the "Company,” "we” or "our”) announced today that management will present in the 27th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference.

Bill Heissenbuttel, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a royalty panel discussion on Wednesday, January 17, from 8:35 a.m. to 9:05 a.m. PST (9:35 a.m. to 10:05 a.m. MST / 11:35 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. EST). The discussion will not be webcast live, and a recording of the webcast may be accessed through the Company’s website under the Investors/Events and Presentations page and is expected to be available for review beginning the week of January 22nd.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned interests on 178 properties on five continents, including interests on 37 producing mines and 22 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.

