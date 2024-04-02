02.04.2024 20:17:00

Royal Gold Presenting at the Gold Forum Europe 2024 Conference

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold” or the "Company,” "we” or "our”) announced today that management will present at the Gold Forum Europe 2024 conference in Zurich, Switzerland. Dan Breeze, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, RGLD Gold AG, will address conference participants on Tuesday, April 9, at 10:30 a.m. CET (4:30 a.m. EDT; 2:30 a.m. MDT) in a presentation lasting 20 minutes. The presentation will be live streamed and will be available for on-demand streaming starting on April 12 at 6:00 p.m. CET (Noon EDT; 10:00 a.m. MDT) and may be accessed on the Company’s website at www.royalgold.com, under Investors/Events & Presentations.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned interests on 177 properties on five continents, including interests on 37 producing mines and 24 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Royal Gold Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Royal Gold Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Royal Gold Inc. 113,75 -0,87% Royal Gold Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX moderat im Minus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt sowie deutsche Leitindex werden mit leicht negativer Tendenz erwartet. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen