17.06.2024 21:15:00

Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Thursday, June 27, 2024

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold” or the "Company,” "we” or "our”) announced today that management will present in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Alistair Baker, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development, will present on Thursday, June 27 at 2:00 p.m. EDT (12:00 p.m. MDT / 11:00 a.m. PDT), and access to a replay of the event will be available on our website beginning the week of July 1 or may be accessed on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs.

REGISTER HERE:

https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-rgld-2024-06-27-110000

  • To ensure smooth connectivity, please access the link above using the latest version of Google Chrome.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production-based interests. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned interests on 177 properties on five continents, including interests on 37 producing mines and 24 development-stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Royal Gold Inc.mehr Nachrichten