25.05.2023 19:18:00
Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Thursday, June 8
ROYAL GOLD, INC. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold” or the "Company,” "we” or "our”) announced today that management will present in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Alistair Baker, Vice President Investor Relations and Business Development, will present on Thursday, June 8 at 2:00 p.m. EDT / 12:00 p.m. MDT, and access to a replay of the event will be made available the week of June 12 on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs.
REGISTER HERE: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-rgld-2023-06-08-110000
- To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.
Corporate Profile
Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production-based interests. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned interests on 182 properties on five continents, including interests on 40 producing mines and 19 development-stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.
