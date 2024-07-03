|
03.07.2024 22:05:00
Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold” or the "Company,” "we” or "our”) announced today that management will present in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Alistair Baker, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development, will present on Wednesday, July 17, at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. CDT / Noon MDT), and access to a replay of the event will be available on our website beginning the week of July 22 or may be accessed on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs.
REGISTER HERE:
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-rgld-2024-07-17-130000
- To ensure smooth connectivity, please access the link above using the latest version of Google Chrome.
Corporate Profile
Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production-based interests. As of June 30, 2024, the Company owned interests on 177 properties on five continents, including interests on 38 producing mines and 22 development-stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240703949028/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Royal Gold Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Royal Gold Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Royal Gold Inc.
|119,85
|2,26%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street letztlich uneins -- ATX und DAX schließen freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten zur Wochenmitte Zuwächse. An den US-Börsen geht es am Mittwoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich am Mittwoch uneins.