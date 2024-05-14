Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold” or the "Company,” "we” or "our”) announced today that management will present in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Alistair Baker, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development, will present on Wednesday, May 29 at 12:00 p.m. EDT (11:00 a.m. CDT / 10:00 a.m. MDT), and access to a replay of the event will be available on our website the week of June 3 or may be accessed on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production-based interests. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned interests on 177 properties on five continents, including interests on 37 producing mines and 24 development-stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.

