ScanSource Aktie
WKN: 908169 / ISIN: US8060371072
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07.05.2026 14:39:10
ScanSource Inc. Q3 Sales Increase
(RTTNews) - ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) reported earnings for third quarter of $16.89 million
The company's bottom line came in at $16.89 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $17.43 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.
Excluding items, ScanSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $20.37 million or $0.94 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $766.79 million from $704.85 million last year.
ScanSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $16.89 Mln. vs. $17.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.78 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $766.79 Mln vs. $704.85 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 3.0 B To $ 3.1 B
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