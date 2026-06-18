Schindler Aktie
WKN DE: A0JJWH / ISIN: CH0024638212
|
18.06.2026 06:30:15
Schindler Holding Ltd. increases ongoing share buyback program to up to CHF 700 million
|
Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The Board of Directors has resolved to increase the total value of the ongoing share buyback program to up to CHF 700 million.
On October 17, 2024, Schindler Holding Ltd. announced a share buyback program for registered shares and participation certificates with a total value of up to CHF 500 million. The program was launched in November 2024 and is expected to be completed by November 2026 at the latest. The buyback is being conducted on second trading lines on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
With immediate effect, the ongoing share buyback program will be increased by up to
The Board of Directors intends to cancel the repurchased registered shares and participation certificates by way of a capital reduction to be resolved by the next Annual General Meeting.
About Schindler
More information
Schindler Management Ltd.
Tel. +41 41 445 32 32
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schindler Holding AG
|Zugerstrasse 13
|6060 Ebikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41414453060
|E-mail:
|corporate.communications@schindler.com
|Internet:
|www.schindler.com
|ISIN:
|CH0024638212, CH0024638196
|Valor:
|002463821
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2348574
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2348574 18-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Schindler AG NA
|
06:30
|Schindler Holding AG erhöht laufendes Aktienrückkauf- programm auf bis zu CHF 700 Mio (EQS Group)
|
06:30
|Schindler Holding Ltd. increases ongoing share buyback program to up to CHF 700 million (EQS Group)
|
12.06.26
|SPI-Wert Schindler-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Schindler-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
05.06.26
|SPI-Papier Schindler-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Schindler von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.26
|SPI-Papier Schindler-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Schindler von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.26
|SPI-Papier Schindler-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Schindler-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.26
|SPI-Papier Schindler-Aktie: Hätte sich eine Kapitalanlage in Schindler vor 5 Jahren inzwischen bezahlt gemacht? (finanzen.at)
|
08.05.26
|SPI-Papier Schindler-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Schindler von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)