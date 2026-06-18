Schindler Holding Ltd. increases ongoing share buyback program to up to CHF 700 million

The Board of Directors has resolved to increase the total value of the ongoing share buyback program to up to CHF 700 million.

On October 17, 2024, Schindler Holding Ltd. announced a share buyback program for registered shares and participation certificates with a total value of up to CHF 500 million. The program was launched in November 2024 and is expected to be completed by November 2026 at the latest. The buyback is being conducted on second trading lines on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

With immediate effect, the ongoing share buyback program will be increased by up to

CHF 200 million. The total value of the program therefore now amounts to up to CHF 700 million. All other terms stated in the buyback notice dated November 5, 2024, remain valid.

The Board of Directors intends to cancel the repurchased registered shares and participation certificates by way of a capital reduction to be resolved by the next Annual General Meeting.