Schindler Aktie

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WKN DE: A0JJWH / ISIN: CH0024638212

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18.06.2026 06:30:15

Schindler Holding Ltd. increases ongoing share buyback program to up to CHF 700 million

Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Schindler Holding Ltd. increases ongoing share buyback program to up to CHF 700 million

18-Jun-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The Board of Directors has resolved to increase the total value of the ongoing share buyback program to up to CHF 700 million.

On October 17, 2024, Schindler Holding Ltd. announced a share buyback program for registered shares and participation certificates with a total value of up to CHF 500 million. The program was launched in November 2024 and is expected to be completed by November 2026 at the latest. The buyback is being conducted on second trading lines on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

With immediate effect, the ongoing share buyback program will be increased by up to
CHF 200 million. The total value of the program therefore now amounts to up to CHF 700 million. All other terms stated in the buyback notice dated November 5, 2024, remain valid.

The Board of Directors intends to cancel the repurchased registered shares and participation certificates by way of a capital reduction to be resolved by the next Annual General Meeting.

 

About Schindler
Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators, and related services. Schindler’s mobility solutions move more than 2 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 67 000 employees in more than 100 countries. Schindler is committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040 through a 90% absolute reduction of its greenhouse gas emissions in scope 1, 2 and 3 from a 2020 baseline as its long-term science-based emission reduction target, while working to neutralize its residual emissions.

More information
Katherine Lee | Head of External Communications
Phone +41 41 445 36 11 | Mobile +41 79 712 94 99
katherine.lee@schindler.com

Schindler Management Ltd.
Zugerstrasse 13
6030 Ebikon
Switzerland 


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Schindler Holding AG
Zugerstrasse 13
6060 Ebikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41414453060
E-mail: corporate.communications@schindler.com
Internet: www.schindler.com
ISIN: CH0024638212, CH0024638196
Valor: 002463821
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2348574

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2348574  18-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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