SFS Aktie
WKN DE: A112DM / ISIN: CH0239229302
|
23.01.2026 06:28:36
SFS generates solid organic growth in 2025
|
SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Sales Result
In the 2025 financial year, the SFS Group generated sales of CHF 3,056.6 million and organic growth of 2.9% in a challenging environment. These solid results are attributable to the Group’s broad positioning across different end markets and regions as well as its strong competitive edge. Foreign currency effects of –2.9% continued to significantly reduce sales growth. Sales rose by a total of 0.6% compared to the previous year.
Media & Newsroom
Best regards
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SFS Group Schweiz AG
|Rosenbergsaustrasse 8
|9435 Heerbrugg
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41717275151
|E-mail:
|corporate.communications@sfs.com
|Internet:
|www.sfs.com
|ISIN:
|CH0239229302
|Valor:
|23922930
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2264872
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2264872 23-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SFS AG
|
23.01.26
|SIX-Handel SPI fällt schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.26
|SPI aktuell: SPI fällt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Zürich: SPI verliert am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.26
|Schwacher Handel in Zürich: SPI beginnt Freitagshandel im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.26
|SFS erzielt solides organisches Wachstum im Jahr 2025 (EQS Group)
|
23.01.26
|SFS generates solid organic growth in 2025 (EQS Group)
|
20.01.26