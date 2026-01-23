SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Sales Result

SFS generates solid organic growth in 2025



In the 2025 financial year, the SFS Group generated sales of CHF 3,056.6 million and organic growth of 2.9% in a challenging environment. These solid results are attributable to the Group's broad positioning across different end markets and regions as well as its strong competitive edge. Foreign currency effects of –2.9% continued to significantly reduce sales growth. Sales rose by a total of 0.6% compared to the previous year.



