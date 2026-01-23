SFS Aktie

SFS für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A112DM / ISIN: CH0239229302

23.01.2026 06:28:36

SFS generates solid organic growth in 2025

SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Sales Result
SFS generates solid organic growth in 2025

23-Jan-2026 / 06:28 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the 2025 financial year, the SFS Group generated sales of CHF 3,056.6 million and organic growth of 2.9% in a challenging environment. These solid results are attributable to the Group’s broad positioning across different end markets and regions as well as its strong competitive edge. Foreign currency effects of –2.9% continued to significantly reduce sales growth. Sales rose by a total of 0.6% compared to the previous year.

Media & Newsroom

Best regards

Benjamin Sieber
Valentina Dönz

Corporate Communications

SFS Group AG
Rosenbergsaustrasse 8, CH-9435 Heerbrugg
T +41 71 727 62 48 
corporate.communications@sfs.com     
sfs.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: SFS Group Schweiz AG
Rosenbergsaustrasse 8
9435 Heerbrugg
Switzerland
Phone: +41717275151
E-mail: corporate.communications@sfs.com
Internet: www.sfs.com
ISIN: CH0239229302
Valor: 23922930
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2264872

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2264872  23-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

