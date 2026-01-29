SFS Aktie

SFS für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A112DM / ISIN: CH0239229302

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.01.2026 18:19:33

SFS receives SBTi validation for its climate targets

SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
SFS receives SBTi validation for its climate targets

29.01.2026 / 18:19 CET/CEST

The SFS Group has made important headway in its climate strategy: Its short- and long-term emissions reduction targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in late 2025. In doing so, the SBTi confirms that SFS’s targets are compatible with the 1.5 °C target stipulated by the Paris Agreement.

Media & Newsroom

Best regards

Lukas Graf
Valentina Dönz

Corporate Communications

SFS Group AG
Rosenbergsaustrasse 8, CH-9435 Heerbrugg
P +41 71 727 53 50  M +41 78 880 49 90
corporate.communications@sfs.com     
sfs.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SFS Group Schweiz AG
Rosenbergsaustrasse 8
9435 Heerbrugg
Switzerland
Phone: +41717275151
E-mail: corporate.communications@sfs.com
Internet: www.sfs.com
ISIN: CH0239229302
Valor: 23922930
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2268314

 
End of News EQS News Service

2268314  29.01.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SFS AG

mehr Nachrichten