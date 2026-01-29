SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

SFS receives SBTi validation for its climate targets



29.01.2026 / 18:19 CET/CEST



The SFS Group has made important headway in its climate strategy: Its short- and long-term emissions reduction targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in late 2025. In doing so, the SBTi confirms that SFS’s targets are compatible with the 1.5 °C target stipulated by the Paris Agreement. Media & Newsroom To the full media release Best regards



