Sherwin-Williams Aktie
WKN: 856050 / ISIN: US8243481061
|
29.01.2026 13:17:24
Sherwin-Williams Co Q4 Profit Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) announced a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $476.8 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $480.1 million, or $1.90 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Sherwin-Williams Co reported adjusted earnings of $2.23 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $5,595.9 million from $5,297.2 million last year.
Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $476.8 Mln. vs. $480.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.92 vs. $1.90 last year. -Revenue: $5,595.9 Mln vs. $5,297.2 Mln last year.
The company sees net income of $10.70 to $11.10 per share, and adjusted net income of $11.50 to $11.90 per share for the full year 2026.
