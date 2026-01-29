Sherwin-Williams Co Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) announced a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $476.8 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $480.1 million, or $1.90 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sherwin-Williams Co reported adjusted earnings of $2.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $5,595.9 million from $5,297.2 million last year.

Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

The company sees net income of $10.70 to $11.10 per share, and adjusted net income of $11.50 to $11.90 per share for the full year 2026.