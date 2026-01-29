Sherwin-Williams Aktie

Sherwin-Williams für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 856050 / ISIN: US8243481061

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.01.2026 13:17:24

Sherwin-Williams Co Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) announced a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $476.8 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $480.1 million, or $1.90 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sherwin-Williams Co reported adjusted earnings of $2.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $5,595.9 million from $5,297.2 million last year.

Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $476.8 Mln. vs. $480.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.92 vs. $1.90 last year. -Revenue: $5,595.9 Mln vs. $5,297.2 Mln last year.

The company sees net income of $10.70 to $11.10 per share, and adjusted net income of $11.50 to $11.90 per share for the full year 2026.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sherwin-Williams Co.

mehr Nachrichten