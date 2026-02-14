CoreWeave Aktie

WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087

14.02.2026 11:15:00

Should You Buy CoreWeave Before Feb. 26?

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) has been one of the artificial intelligence (AI) industry's biggest growth stories over the past year. The company launched its initial public offering in late March and saw its stock soar more than 300% in the months that followed -- the stock has pared gains, but it's still up nearly 140% since its market debut. There are many things to like about CoreWeave. The company, which rents out access to AI chips, has seen revenue soar quarter after quarter. Nvidia, the world's top chip designer, is an investor in the company. And CoreWeave is well-positioned to benefit from the next stages of AI development.So, if you're a growth investor, you may want to get in on this stock. But how should you time your investment? Should you rush to buy the shares before a key event on Feb. 26? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
