CrowdStrike Aktie
WKN DE: A2PK2R / ISIN: US22788C1053
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10.06.2026 17:05:00
Should You Buy CrowdStrike Before Its Stock Split?
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock has soared in recent years as the business itself gathered tremendous momentum. The cybersecurity giant harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver a wide variety of solutions to its customers -- and that has resulted in increasing adoption rates and revenue.Investors have been eager to get in on this company that is successfully using AI, as the stock has climbed 320% over the past three years. And this year, it's advanced about 35% to trade at more than $600 a share. This fantastic gain has inspired CrowdStrike to do something that several other tech giants -- from Nvidia to Broadcom -- have done in recent years. CrowdStrike announced a stock split, an operation that will bring down the per-share price and therefore make the stock more accessible to investors. The operation will take place on July 1.Should you buy CrowdStrike before the big day? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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