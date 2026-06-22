Moderna Aktie
WKN DE: A2N9D9 / ISIN: US60770K1079
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23.06.2026 00:10:00
Should You Buy Moderna Before Aug. 5?
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock skyrocketed in early pandemic days -- and the company became a household name -- as it launched its coronavirus vaccine. This first product, and one using the new messenger RNA technology, brought in billions of dollars in revenue and proved the efficacy of mRNA.But in recent years, as demand for the vaccine declined, Moderna's earnings followed. The company suffered various setbacks, such as the failure of its cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine candidate in late-stage trials, and investors no longer rushed to get in on this biotech stock.Things may be turning around for Moderna, though: The stock has soared more than 100% since the start of the year. And just recently, the company announced positive news -- to be confirmed on or before Aug. 5. Should you buy Moderna stock before that date? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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