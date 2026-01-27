Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
|
27.01.2026 13:06:00
Should You Buy Robinhood While It's Below $150?
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has gone from upstart to industry disruptor to industry heavyweight in a very short period of time. The company's success has been rewarded on Wall Street with a swiftly rising stock price. The stock is up more than 200% since its 2021 initial public offering. That said, the shares have fallen 30% from their 52-week highs. Should you buy the stock while the shares are trading below $150?Image source: Getty Images.Robinhood has basically tapped into younger investors who are used to living in the digital world. It basically started as an app, using gamification to keep its customers engaged. Some of the broker's early efforts have been left behind, noting that investing probably shouldn't be treated as a game. However, the biggest lingering impact Robinhood has had is on commissions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
