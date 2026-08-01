Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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01.08.2026 13:45:00
Should You Buy Tesla While It's Below $350?
The market wasn't pleased with Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Q2 2026 financial results (ended June 30). The business easily beat Wall Street's revenue estimates. However, its profit came in well below expectations, as operating expenses soared 47% year over year.Since providing the financial update on July 22, this "Magnificent Seven" stock has fallen 20% (as of July 29). And it is no longer in the trillion-dollar club. Sentiment appears to be shifting.Should you buy Tesla on the dip while it trades below $350 per share? The answer really depends on your level of optimism regarding autonomous driving and robotics.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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