Novo Nordisk Aktie

WKN DE: A3EU6F / ISIN: DK0062498333

22.12.2025 09:38:00

Should You Forget Novo Nordisk and Buy This Magnificent High-Yield Drug Stock Instead?

Shares of Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) surged after the company introduced its GLP-1 weight loss drugs to the market. Investors correctly recognized the desirability of a weight loss drug, but, as often happens, the excitement on Wall Street overstated the opportunity. At this point, the stock has lost over two-thirds of its value since mid-2024.Could high-yield Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) be a better investment opportunity?Finding new drug candidates is hard and expensive. Developing and testing a promising candidate is hard and expensive. Navigating the regulatory process to bring a promising candidate to market is hard and expensive. Throughout the entire process, companies are in a race with other pharmaceutical companies to be the first to market with novel treatments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs) 40,95 0,99% Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)
Novo Nordisk 41,23 -0,52% Novo Nordisk

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt kommen zum Wochenstart nicht vom Fleck. Am Montag präsentieren sich die Börsen in Fernost freundlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

