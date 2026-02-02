SSE Aktie

WKN: 881905 / ISIN: GB0007908733

02.02.2026 08:00:05

SSE PLC: Total Voting Rights

SSE PLC (SSE)
02-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

SSE plc – Voting Rights and Capital

 

 

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, SSE plc (“the Company”) would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 2 February 2026, the issued share capital of the Company was 1,215,471,728 ordinary shares. This figure includes 3,327,300 ordinary shares which are held in treasury. The voting rights on treasury shares are automatically suspended.

 

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 1,212,144,428 as at 2 February  2026, and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

 

LEI: 549300KI75VYLLMSK856

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB0007908733
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: SSE
LEI Code: 549300KI75VYLLMSK856
Sequence No.: 416744
EQS News ID: 2269024

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

