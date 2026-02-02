SSE Aktie
02.02.2026
SSE PLC: Total Voting Rights
SSE PLC (SSE)
SSE plc – Voting Rights and Capital
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, SSE plc (“the Company”) would like to notify the market of the following:
As at 2 February 2026, the issued share capital of the Company was 1,215,471,728 ordinary shares. This figure includes 3,327,300 ordinary shares which are held in treasury. The voting rights on treasury shares are automatically suspended.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 1,212,144,428 as at 2 February 2026, and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
LEI: 549300KI75VYLLMSK856
