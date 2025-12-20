Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
20.12.2025 16:21:00
Stock-Split Watch: Is Palantir Next? Here's What Investors Need to Know Heading into 2026.
In recent months, rumors have circulated that artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouse Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) might be preparing to announce a stock split. Why should investors care? While stock splits technically do not directly affect returns in and of themselves, time and again, split announcements are followed by rallies.But do splits actually cause rallies? It's unclear. It may just be that splits are generally announced by companies when they already have strong momentum behind their stocks, and any link between the two things is correlative. It's also possible that the reduced share prices attract new investors who would not otherwise have invested in those stock-splitting companies.The most recent buzz about a Palantir stock split can be traced back to an RBC Capital analyst who said that retail traders were "focused on the potential for a stock split," hoping it would be announced along with the company's Q3 earnings in November. While no split was announced at that time, after the stock's meteoric 585% rise over the last five years -- and given the stock's popularity with the type of retail traders who tend to respond particularly favorably to splits -- I wouldn't be surprised if one occurs in the next year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
