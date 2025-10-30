Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
|
30.10.2025 22:12:34
Strategy Posts Q3 Profit
(RTTNews) - Strategy Inc. (MSTR) Thursday reported third-quarter net income attributable to common stockholders of $2.65 billion or $8.42 per share, compared to a net loss of $340.2 million or $1.72 per share for the third quarter of 2024.
Total revenues for the quarter were $128.7 million, compared to $116.1 million last year.
Looking forward to the full year 2025, the company expects net income of $24 billion or $80 per share.
