WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083

30.10.2025 22:12:34

Strategy Posts Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Strategy Inc. (MSTR) Thursday reported third-quarter net income attributable to common stockholders of $2.65 billion or $8.42 per share, compared to a net loss of $340.2 million or $1.72 per share for the third quarter of 2024.

Total revenues for the quarter were $128.7 million, compared to $116.1 million last year.

Looking forward to the full year 2025, the company expects net income of $24 billion or $80 per share.

