Straumann Aktie
WKN DE: A3DHHH / ISIN: CH1175448666
|
17.04.2026 15:56:33
Straumann Group shareholders approve all proposals
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Straumann Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Basel, April 17, 2026: Today at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Straumann Holding AG, the Straumann shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors. The meeting was attended by 330 shareholders, who together with the independent voting representative, represented 68.1% of the total share capital.
The shareholders approved the following:
The voting results are attached to this release.
The next ordinary general meeting of Straumann’s shareholders will be convened on 8 April 2027 at the Basel Congress Center.
About Straumann Group
The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.
Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs around 12 000 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.
Straumann Holding AG, Peter Merian-Weg 12, 4002 Basel, Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0)61 965 11 11
Homepage: www.straumann-group.com
Contacts:
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views, beliefs and expectations of management at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, pandemics, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Straumann's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Straumann is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Straumann Holding AG
|Peter Merian-Weg 12
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41619651239
|Fax:
|+41 61 965 11 06
|E-mail:
|silvia.dobry@straumann.com
|Internet:
|www.straumann-group.com
|ISIN:
|CH1175448666
|Valor:
|914326
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2310650
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2310650 17.04.2026 CET/CEST
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