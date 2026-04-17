Straumann Aktie

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WKN DE: A3DHHH / ISIN: CH1175448666

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17.04.2026 15:56:33

Straumann Group shareholders approve all proposals

Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Straumann Group shareholders approve all proposals

17.04.2026 / 15:56 CET/CEST

Basel, April 17, 2026: Today at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Straumann Holding AG, the Straumann shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors. The meeting was attended by 330 shareholders, who together with the independent voting representative, represented 68.1% of the total share capital.

 

The shareholders approved the following:

  • The management report, the annual financial statements, and the consolidated financial statements for the 2025 business year
  • The non-financial report for the 2025 business year
  • The compensation report for the 2025 business year, in a consultative vote
  • The appropriation of earnings and the dividend payment for the 2025 business year of CHF 1.00 (gross) per share. The total amount for dividend of 158.6 million CHF is paid out of retained earnings, leaving a balance of 2.1 billion CHF carried forward. After the deduction of 35% Swiss withholding tax, the dividend paid out net will be CHF 0.65 per share. The dividend will be paid out as of 23 April 2026. The ex-dividend date is 21 April 2026
  • Discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management for the 2025 business year
  • The fixed compensation of the Board of Directors collectively for the next term
  • The compensation of the Executive Management
  • The re-election of Petra Rumpf as Member and Chair of the Board, and the re-election of Xiaoqun Clever-Steg, Olivier Filliol, Stefan Meister, and Regula Wallimann, as well as the election of Wolfgang Becker and Sébastien Schatzmann as new Board Members, each for a term of one year
  • Thomas Straumann and Marco Gadola did not stand for re-election
    Thomas Straumann will transition into the role of Honorary Chairman
  • The election of Olivier Filliol, Stefan Meister and Regula Wallimann to the Human Resources & Compensation Committee for a term of one year
  • The re-election of Neovius AG in Basel as the independent voting representative for a term of one year.
  • The re-election of Ernst & Young AG, Basel, as auditors for the 2026 business year

 

The voting results are attached to this release.

 

The next ordinary general meeting of Straumann’s shareholders will be convened on 8 April 2027 at the Basel Congress Center.

 

About Straumann Group

The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.

 

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs around 12 000 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

 

 

Straumann Holding AG, Peter Merian-Weg 12, 4002 Basel, Switzerland   

 Phone: +41 (0)61 965 11 11

Homepage: www.straumann-group.com

 

Contacts:

Corporate Communication

Silvia Dobry: +41 (0)61 965 15 62

Marc Kaiser: +41 (0)61 965 16 80

E-mail: corporate.communication@straumann.com

Investor Relations

Marcel Kellerhals: +41 (0)61 965 17 51

Derya Güzel: +41 (0)61 965 18 76

E-mail: investor.relations@straumann.com

 

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views, beliefs and expectations of management at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, pandemics, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Straumann's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Straumann is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities.

 


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Straumann Holding AG
Peter Merian-Weg 12
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41619651239
Fax: +41 61 965 11 06
E-mail: silvia.dobry@straumann.com
Internet: www.straumann-group.com
ISIN: CH1175448666
Valor: 914326
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2310650

 
End of News EQS News Service

2310650  17.04.2026 CET/CEST

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