Straumann Holding AG

Straumann Group shareholders approve all proposals and elect Xiaoqun Clever-Steg and Stefan Meister as new Board Members



12.04.2024 / 13:33 CET/CEST



Basel, 12 April 2024 – Today at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Straumann Holding AG, the Straumann shareholders approved all the proposals put forward by the Board of Directors by a large majority. The meeting was attended by 265 shareholders, who together with the independent voting representative, represented 70.6% of the total share capital. The shareholders approved the following: The management report, the annual financial statements, and the consolidated financial statements for the 2023 business year

The compensation report for the 2023 business year, in a consultative vote

The non-financial report for the 2023 business year, in a consultative vote

The fixed compensation of the Board of Directors collectively for the next term

The compensation of the Executive Management

The appropriation of earnings and the dividend payment for the 2023 business year of CHF 0.85 per share. The dividend is paid as follows: CHF 64 million (CHF 0.40 per share) out of capital contribution reserves and about CHF 72 million (CHF 0.45 per share) out of retained earnings, leaving a balance of approximately CHF 1.7 billion to be carried forward. After the deduction of 35% Swiss withholding tax, the dividend paid out net will be CHF 0.69 per share. The dividend will be paid out as of 18 April 2024. The ex-dividend date is 16 April 2024.

Discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management for the 2023 business year

The election of Petra Rumpf as Member and Chair of the Board, as well as the re-election of Olivier Filliol, Marco Gadola, Thomas Straumann, and Regula Wallimann as Board Members – each for a term of one year.

The election of Xiaoqun Clever-Steg and Stefan Meister as new Board Members

Gilbert Achermann, Juan José Gonzalez and Nadia Tarolli Schmidt decided not to stand for re-election. On behalf of the shareholders and the company, the Board thanked them for their commitment and wished them all the best for the future. Thomas Straumann and Petra Rumpf thanked in particular Gilbert Achermann for more than 25 years of dedication to the company.

The re-election of Regula Wallimann and Marco Gadola and the election of Olivier Filliol to the Human Resources & Compensation Committee for a term of one year

The re-election of Neovius AG in Basel as the independent voting representative for a term of one year

About Straumann Group The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs more than 11'000 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

Frank Keidel +41 (0)61 965 19 76 E-mail: corporate.communication@straumann.com Investor Relations Marcel Kellerhals: +41 (0)61 965 17 51 Derya Güzel +41 (0)61 965 18 76 E-mail: investor.relations@straumann.com Disclaimer This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management, and which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Straumann Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this document. Statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, pandemics, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Straumann's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Straumann is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities.

News Source: Straumann Holding AG

