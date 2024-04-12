|
12.04.2024 13:33:06
Straumann Group shareholders approve all proposals and elect Xiaoqun Clever-Steg and Stefan Meister as new Board Members
|
Straumann Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Basel, 12 April 2024 – Today at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Straumann Holding AG, the Straumann shareholders approved all the proposals put forward by the Board of Directors by a large majority. The meeting was attended by 265 shareholders, who together with the independent voting representative, represented 70.6% of the total share capital.
The shareholders approved the following:
The voting results are attached to this release.
The next ordinary general meeting of Straumann’s shareholders will be convened on 10 April 2025 at the Basel Congress Center.
About Straumann Group
The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.
Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs more than 11’000 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.
Straumann Holding AG, Peter Merian-Weg 12, 4002 Basel, Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0)61 965 11 11
Homepage: www.straumann-group.com
Contacts:
Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management, and which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Straumann Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this document. Statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, pandemics, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Straumann's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Straumann is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities.
News Source: Straumann Holding AG
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Straumann Holding AG
|Peter Merian-Weg 12
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41619651239
|Fax:
|+41 61 965 11 06
|E-mail:
|jana.erdmann@straumann.com
|Internet:
|www.straumann-group.com
|ISIN:
|CH1175448666
|Valor:
|914326
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1879687
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1879687 12.04.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Straumann Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
|
13:33
|Die Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre der Straumann Group genehmigen alle Anträge und wählen Xiaoqun Clever-Steg und Stefan Meister als neue Verwaltungsratsmitglieder (EQS Group)
|
13:33
|Straumann Group shareholders approve all proposals and elect Xiaoqun Clever-Steg and Stefan Meister as new Board Members (EQS Group)
|
10:04
|SPI-Papier Straumann-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Straumann-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
11.04.24
|Donnerstagshandel in Zürich: SLI zum Start des Donnerstagshandels stärker (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.24
|SLI-Handel aktuell: Das macht der SLI am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in Zürich: Das macht der SLI aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.24
|Freundlicher Handel in Zürich: SLI zum Start in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
09.04.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in Zürich: SLI gibt letztendlich nach (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Straumann Holding AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Straumann Holding AG
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUneinheitlicher Ausklang einer durchwachsenen Woche: ATX geht mit Gewinnen, DAX mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- Wall Street knickt ein -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Freitag zu, während sich der deutsche Leitindex abwärts orientierte. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche eher in schlechter Stimmung.