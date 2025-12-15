Swiss Life Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Swiss Life: change on the Board of Directors in the coming year



Zurich, 15 December 2025

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Long-standing members of the Board of Directors Henry Peter and Adrienne Corboud Fumagalli will not be putting themselves forward for re-election at the 2026 Annual General Meeting. Luisa Delgado and Patrick Frost are set to join the Board of Directors. The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Rolf Dörig, will stand for election for a final term that will run until the 2027 Annual General Meeting. Henry Peter (b. 1957), a lawyer and professor of business law at the University of Geneva, was elected to the Swiss Life Board of Directors in 2006. Adrienne Corboud Fumagalli (b. 1958), long-standing Vice President for Innovation and Technology Transfer at EPF Lausanne, has been a member of the Board since 2014.



Chairman of the Board of Directors Rolf Dörig: “With their specialist expertise, foresight and tireless commitment to our Group, Henry Peter and Adrienne Corboud Fumagalli have been an important part of Swiss Life’s continued success. We are very grateful to them for their personal contribution to the further development of our company.”



As previously announced, the Board of Directors will propose the election of Patrick Frost to the governing body of Swiss Life at the 2026 Annual General Meeting. Patrick Frost (b. 1968) worked at Swiss Life from 2006 to 2024 – during the last ten years as Chief Executive Officer of the Group.



In addition, the Board of Directors will propose the election of Luisa Delgado. Entrepreneur Luisa Delgado Deplazes (b. 1966) is Chair of the Board of Directors of Swarovski and holds other mandates in leading international companies and institutions.



Rolf Dörig: “We are delighted that Patrick Frost, following a two-year cooling-off period, has agreed to stand for election to our Board of Directors. Luisa Delgado, with her impressive professional track record, will also contribute a wealth of experience and valuable expertise.”



Rolf Dörig (b. 1957) will stand for re-election for a final one-year term at the 2026 Annual General Meeting. He will step down at the 2027 Annual General Meeting after 25 years at Swiss Life – seven years as CEO and Delegate of the Board of Directors and 18 years as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

